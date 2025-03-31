Rotherham United's Josh Kayode. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE fresh injury blow for Josh Kayode could hit the player's bid to earn a new contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The striker, whose deal expires in the summer, had been impressing as substitute for the League One Millers and had expressed his hope that he would be given the chance to extend his time in South Yorkshire.

However, the 24-year-old is now sidelined by a calf issue and knows the importance of returning as soon as possible to press his claims in the final few matches of the season.

Steve Evans admits he feared the former Republic of Ireland youth international would break down again after being plagued by injuries for the last two and a half years.

Speaking on Friday, two days before he was sacked, the then-manager said: “It was half-expected, I suppose, because ‘JJ’ had been out for a long time and had just come back in.”

Kayode, who had appeared in seven successive matches following his January return from a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town, is facing an absence of around a fortnight.

The Millers hope to have him back for the April 12 trip to Stockport County, which would leave him with five games in which to earn himself an offer.

He is one of a number of first-team players coming to the end of their deals, with Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Dillon Phillips, Alex MacDonald, Andre Green and Jack Holmes all in the same situation.

Fringe men Jake Hull, Ciaran McGuckin, Ben Hatton, Josh Ayres and Hamish Douglas are also nearing the end of their present terms.

Striker Hatton, who has played for Rotherham in the FA Cup and Vertu Trophy this season, has suffered cruel luck while out on loan at Warrington Town.

The 19-year-old damaged his hamstring at Oxford City on March 22 in only his third outing for the National League North side and his campaign is over.

“It's a real shame,” Evans said. “Ben's a young man we like, we think highly of him. We put him out on loan so we could monitor him. There were games that it would have suited us to watch.”

The Millers hold an option to extend his deal by 12 months.