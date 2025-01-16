“The players hadn't been doing well enough for the fans to back us. It feels a lot better now.”

Joe Rafferty on the ball for Rotherham United against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT wasn't the convincing manner of the win that really got Joe Rafferty's blood flowing.

Neither was it the fact that Rotherham United had just climbed three places in the League One table or that they'd stretched their unbeaten run to four matches.

It was Macca's tackle.

At one point in the dismantling of Bolton Wanderers at AESSEAL New York Stadium last Saturday, the Millers' front two had hunted down the visitors' backline, leaving midfielder Alex MacDonald to put an opponent over the touchline with a thumping but fair challenge.

It typified the spirit the Steve Evans' men are forging during their revival after the frustrations of a difficult start to their campaign.

“Macca was behind Sam Nombe and Mallik Wilks and they were all chasing and going after it and going after it,” said Rafferty, his eyes lighting up at the memory.

“It got the fans out of their seats. That's what the supporters want to see.”

Right-back Rafferty, who is in his best form since his summer switch from Portsmouth, is looking for similar passion from his teammates when Charlton Athletic arrive at New York this weekend.

“We've got some momentum now and that's what it's all about,” he said. “We know we've got some good players here. The only way to get out of the rut we were in was to work hard, and that's what we've been doing.

“Hopefully, we can crack on now and have a really good go at the back end of the season.”

The Millers are up to 13th spot and look capable of going higher in the next few weeks, but the 31-year-old former Rochdale man is experienced enough to remain in the present.

“Last season when I was at Portsmouth and we won this league, I didn't look at the table until probably March,” he said. “Right now, frankly, I don't really care what our position is. I just focus on the next game and try to win that.

“Come early March, that's when you think: ‘We could do this, we could do that.’ Whenever you take the focus away from your next performance and look too far ahead, you go and get beaten. You just have to take things game by game.”

Charlton, like Bolton did, travel to S60 in the top half of the table. The Millers will respect them but not fear them as they seek to remain on their upward trajectory.

“In this league – take Birmingham City out of the equation – everyone is, in my opinion, on a par," Rafferty said. "Every team is there for the taking.

"You go into every game thinking: ‘Yeah, we can go and win this.’ Hopefully, now that we've got that bit of confidence from the last few games, we can kick on and go on a good run.”

Rotherham had the better of a 1-1 draw at Charlton in September, when Liam Kelly fired in a long-range wonder-goal, and Rafferty is seeking a victory on Saturday to further cement the growing bond between supporters and team.

“It was tough at the start of the season,” he conceded. “You want the fans to get on board but you need to perform for that to happen.

“The players hadn't been doing well enough for the fans to back us. It feels a lot better now.”

Meanwhile, he reflected on the triumph over Wanderers that has set up the Millers so well for the Addicks clash.

“I would say it was the best performance of the season,” he said. “It all came together. I thought we were brilliant all over the pitch.

“At times this season, we've been defensively solid but have maybe lacked a cutting edge going forward. The front two were brilliant against Bolton. At times, they ran all over the centre-halves.”

He thought again about the MacDonald moment that so appealed to his Scouse fighting instincts.

“When a few of the lads went pressing and it ended up with Macca putting in a big, strong tackle, the place lifted,” he said.

“For me, coming from Liverpool, that was absolutely brilliant. I wanted to celebrate it myself. I was nearly in the crowd!”