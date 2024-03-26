g

EXCEPTIONAL

Viktor Johansson

The Swedish international who spent last season proving he was the best goalkeeper in the second tier has spent this season proving he's still the best goalkeeper in the second tier. His standards had slipped a little before the international break but he remains the club's stand-out performer.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Fans love him, his teammates love him. He's likely to move on in the summer and we'll all wish him the very best when he does.

It's been a blast, Viking.

VERY GOOD

Christ Tiehi

Young Rotherham United loanee Seb Revan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham's record signing for all of a fortnight before the late-August arrival of Sam Nombe blew the fee of around £500,000 out of the water.

The midfielder has been a model of consistency and his performances and attitude have stayed true despite the club's worsening plight.

Does everything well and with the minimum or fuss. A players' player.

Hakeem Odoffin

He's had his moments in midfield but it's as a central defender that he's shown his quality.

He has all the physical attributes required to be a Championship centre-half and his mind is as strong as his body.

Coming to the end of his deal but the Millers can extend it by a year and will probably try to tie him to a new contract.

GOOD

Sean Morrison

The captain would have been a category higher had he been available for selection a little more often.

The 33-year-old's legs aren't what they once were but the rest of him remains in fine working order. Has proven a lot of people wrong by putting 18 months of serious injuries behind him.

A genial, accommodating man off the field, a hard, unaccommodating one on it. A proper defender.

Seb Revan

His head went for a wander a few times earlier in the campaign but he's cut out the mental lapses and become all the better for it.

The young Aston Villa loanee has good feet, a good engine and the desire to get forward whenever he can. He has played as a left-back, as a left-sided centre-half and as a left wing-back. It's easy to forget that this is his first season in senior football.

Cohen Bramall

The one man who has got the Millers up the pitch quickly, although the end product has rarely matched the promise of the build-up. If there's a faster player in the division I haven't seen him.

Rotherham haven't managed to use him in an attacking capacity enough. The wing-back has rough edges but that pace of his means he's never been beaten in defence one on one. He's made an important contribution this term.

DECENT

Ollie Rathbone

Not quite the impish, effervescent Ollie of the previous two campaigns but he's had his good games. Should be one of the best midfielders in League One next season if he remains in S60.

Talks over a new deal have been on and off for more than a year and he's out of contract in the summer. The least Rotherham will do is activate a 12-month extension option. Supporters would love him to see him stay.

Sam Clucas

Hands up those who didn't realise what a trier he is? Yeah, me too. The quality of the 33-year-old midfielder, who has played in the Premier League, has never been in doubt and the work ethic has come as a welcome addition.

Didn't sign in September for a final payday. He's put in a shift for the club during his short-term del.

Lee Peltier

Think about it, can you recall a serious mistake he's made in a Millers shirt?

Not as quick as he once was, and the need to nurse an ageing frame has become an issue, but he has spent the best part of two years being solid and making right decisions.

At 37, he's contemplating retiring at the end of the season. If he does, he can look back on a stellar career and a very worthwhile time at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Peter Kioso

I suspect Peterborough United are still in his heart and a close-season return to his former loan club is a possibility, but the right-back/wing-back has knuckled down since a January return to Rotherham that he didn't really fancy.

It will forever be a mystery while he was allowed to go to London Road in the first place.

Andy Rinomhota

Would have made the ‘Good’ category had the midfielder been at New York for a little longer. The January arrival has a bit of ‘Rathbone’ in him in that he can take the ball off an opponent and also make good ground with it. The best loan signing of the campaign.

OKAY

Tom Eaves

One of the most heartwarming developments of the season has been the acceptance the striker has found among fans after a gut-wrenching, goalless torment of a first year at New York.

The starts have been limited again but four goals - all of them sharply taken - have brought a degree of redemption. The joker of the dressing room is no longer a joke figure in the stands.

It couldn't happen to a nicer guy either. He's one of the most popular figures in the Millers camp.

Jamie Lindsay

He hasn’t been a regular starter and that will hurt a midfield man who competes for everything and never gives less than his all. He's coming to the end of his contract and also, probably, his time with Rotherham.

Club and player have been good for each other over the last five years but a parting of the ways would appear to be the best way forward for both. He'll be missed. A true Miller.

UNDER PAR

Cafu

Cafu in July and August ... wow, what a player. Then the sun went in, the gloves came out and the Portuguese midfielder was never the same again.

Talent to burn but no application to stoke the fire. His influence has waned at the same rate as his team's fortunes.

Approaching the end of his one-year contract, he'll no doubt be looking for somewhere else to ply his trade. One of the least 'Rotherham' players to play for Rotherham in recent times.

Jordan Hugill

Played a real part in last season's Championship survival following his New Year signing but, wonder-goals against Norwich City and Southampton aside, hasn't been anything like the same centre-forward this term.

He's without a goal for nearly six months and supporters have tired at how easily he goes to ground.

Sam Nombe

The big - by Rotherham's standards - price tag but not the big impact to go with it. The Millers paid over £1 million for him and expected more than a two-goal return.

Difficult for a striker to shine in a struggling side after moving up a division. Came with a good reputation from League One and hopefully going back there will help him rediscover himself.

His touch and fitness need work. There's some power in his running but he's done his best work out of possession rather than in it.

Hard to judge him on his finishing because he's had so few chances to miss. Is that an indictment of him or the team? Or both?

Charlie Wyke

Willing but hasn't been that able in the second tier since his New Year loan switch from Wigan Athletic.

The frontman knows his way around the lower leagues and that, surely, is where he'll end up again next season when he leaves the Latics.

Femi Seriki

Came from Sheffield United on loan in January with a reputation for being quick and creating a bit of danger. The quick part was right.

A young player who has a lot of developing to do if he's to become a threat at Championship level. Only one start for the Millers.

UNLUCKY

Cameron Humphreys

He and Tyler Blackett looked like a centre-half pairing capable of playing for a bigger Championship outfit than Rotherham until a torn hamstring saw him spend months in the treatment room.

The break-up of that partnership was a key factor in the slide towards the drop.

Tyler Blackett

The same injury as Humphreys. Suffered at around the same time. And the same comments apply.

Andre Green

No questioning the talent, maybe you could query its application. The attacker had excited and exasperated in roughly equal measure until a ruptured achilles tendon in October ended the debate until next season.

Dillon Phillips

Unfortunate to find himself understudy to the keeper you can't replace, Johansson. Has played only twice: very well in the EFL Cup first round against Morecambe and considerably less so in round two against Stoke City.

A TIME TO FORGET

Shane Ferguson

The winger with the best cross at the club skipped and scampered through two successful seasons and was given a 12-month contract last summer despite groin/stomach concerns that had ended his previous campaign early.

This term, he has managed only three appearances which, coincidentally, matches his number of hernia surgeries. It's been tough to watch him suffer. Lovely bloke, lovely player, sad season.

Grant Hall

Prone to injuries but given a one-year deal after impressing on loan.

The thinking was, you might get only 25 games out of a quality centre-half but the Millers would be harder to beat in those matches.

Hamstring and hip problems have done for him and left him an utterly frustrated figure. He's played six times and is unavailable, again, at the time of writing. Like Fergie, he won't be kept on.

Arvin Appiah

The joke was cruel but telling. Rotherham had levelled things up against Huddersfield Town, who'd had a player sent off, by bringing on Arvina Appiah as a substitute and going down to ten men themselves.

This is a loan move that simply hasn't worked out: six starts, 19 sub appearances and, pretty much, zero impact.

The winger was once an £8m Nottingham Forest kid. He will leave his Spanish club, Almeria, for free in the summer.

Daniel Ayala

Now you see him, now you don't. He came late as an emergency signing, played seven times, picked up two needless red cards and two bans and then suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

The mutual termination of his contract earlier this month came as a relief to club, player and, certainly, to supporters.