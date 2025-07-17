Chiedozie Ogbene in his Rotherham United days.

ROTHERHAM United's push for summer recruits has evoked memories of Chiedozie Ogbene for manager Matt Hamshaw.

The new boss likes the idea of wing-backs in a 3-5-2 formation and is look to strengthen his squad in that area for the forthcoming League One campaign.

Hamshaw was part of the backroom staff back in August 2019 when Ogbene arrived as a virtual unknown and went to star as a winger or wing-back and become a regular starter in the Republic of Ireland national side.

He is one of a number of players to have caught the eye out wide for the Millers over the last few years and Hamshaw would love to see a 'Chieo mark 2' come through the door at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"We were really fortunate when I was here as a coach in that we always had really good wing-backs," he said. "Thinking about Chieo Ogbene and Mickel Miller brings a tear to my eye.

"Then there was also Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Ryan Giles, Shane Ferguson ... a number of options. That's what I'm trying to get. It isn't easy, hence why I'm looking everywhere."

Ogbene left in 2023 to play in the Premier League with Luton Town and then Ipswich Town.

Rotherham's recruitment has been slow in the early stages of the transfer window but is now showing signs of picking up. Centre-half Lenny Agbaire was announced as signing number three this week and more are in the pipeline as August 2 opening day against Port Vale approaches.

Midfield trialists Dru Yearwood and Josh Benson, who took part in the recent boot camp in Portugal, are in talks over permanent deals while Hamshaw, acknowledging the need to add to a small squad, is optimistic there will be further arrivals in the near future.

"I've been really specific on the targets I want," he said. "I could have signed a number of players. I'm not panicking because I think I know what is hopefully going to come off in these next few weeks."

The gaps in the squad have placed a strain on the men already at the club and the manager praised their attitude in racking up three straight wins in friendly matches.

He said: "If I'm honest, we've probably had to take more risks than I ever have done this pre-season because of the number of bodies we've got. The lads are playing more minutes than I would like.

"We didn't have the luxury of academy players out in Portugal, so I had to ask players to do things that, fundamentally, I wouldn't usually ask them to.

"I think it speaks volumes for the group that they're all buying into it. I had lads saying they could stay on during Tuesday's game (the 3-0 victory at Harrogate Town), which is amazing to hear as a manager.

"However, we have to look after them to make sure that the Port Vale match is when we're ready to go and everyone is fit and able.

"It is tough. We could have had two or three games out in Portugal but, ultimately, I wanted only one (the 2-1 triumph over Bromley) because it was about fitness, individual work and then in the afternoons doing a bit more tactical stuff so that the lads weren't really 'leggy'.

"We've done it a number of times. It's not my first outing in pre-season so we know how to put them through it."

He returned to the theme of bringing in more firepower on the flanks.

"These are exciting times," he said. "The way we're looking to play is probably slightly different to what has been seen (in the past). However, I don't want to take away from that end product and getting crosses into the box.

"We probably need more pace in wide areas."