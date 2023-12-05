ROTHERHAM United's last two matches convinced Nathan Jones not to become the next manager of the Millers.

The former Luton Town chief was offered the job after talks early last week as the club sought to appoint a successor to Matt Taylor to lead their battle against Championship relegation.

However, he had worries after watching the 4-1 Tuesday-night loss at Hull City and didn't see enough to ease his concern when he attended Saturday's 0-0 draw at Birmingham City.

The 50-year-old opted not to accept the challenge and the club's hunt for a new man stretched into a fourth week following Taylor's sacking on November 13.

Jones had been a huge success in two spells with Luton and took them to the second-tier play-offs in 2022 but had fared less well at Stoke City and in an ill-fated three-month stint in the Premier League with Southampton.

He has been out of work since leaving the Saints in February and felt joining a club in next-to-bottom spot and seven points adrift of safety wasn't the right move for him as he seeks to reinvigorate his career.

The Welshman slipped into his seat in the main stand at St Andrew's just before kick-off and had made up his mind before the final whistle, making his exit in the 72nd minute.

Rotherham also met last week with Gary Rowett who has Championship experience with Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall and departed the New Den in October.

Former boss Steve Evans has come back into the frame following Jones' rejection, although there are also other candidates in the mix.

Evans won back-to-back promotions with the club from the fourth tier to the second tier in 2013 and 2014 and kept them in the higher division the following year.

He has taken Stevenage into the top four in League One this season after promotion from League Two last term and featured highly in discussions among Rotherham's top brass in the immediate aftermath of Taylor's exit