​​COACHING duo Scott Brown and Dan Green look to be staying on at Rotherham United after the shake-up sparked by the arrival of new boss Leam Richardson.

The 44-year-old former Wigan Athletic chief became the Championship club's first head coach when he replaced sacked manager Matt Taylor on December 11 and further changes to the Millers hierarchy in the not-too-distant future are likely to see a director-of-football role created.

Within days, Richardson brought in his own assistant in Rob Kelly, which saw previous number two Wayne Carlisle leave AESSEAL New York Stadium by mutual consent.

However, goalkeeper coach Brown and first-team coach Green - who, like Carlisle, were Taylor appointments - appear to be remaining with the club.

Rotherham United goalkeeper coach Scott Brown

Richardson, who built his reputation as right-hand man to Paul Cook at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan before taking the top job at the DW Stadium and leading the Latics to the League One title, said: “You always need strong staff around you.

“Wherever I’ve been, I’ve never been successful on my own. I’ve always had strong and renowned staff around me.

“The likes of Dan and Scott fit that bill. It has been great to get to know them and I’m looking forward to working with them moving forward.”

Carlisle held the fort as interim manager for a month while Rotherham sought a successor to Taylor and said the experience has given him the desire to be a permanent boss somewhere else.

However, his next step, following some time off with his family in the south west, may be a reunion with Taylor who is now in charge of third-tier Bristol Rovers.

Taylor said last week: “Wayne's situation at his previous club has obviously unfolded. I would imagine that after what he's gone through, almost steadying the ship there for a period of time, he needs some time off.

“We're close enough to speak on a regular basis. He's someone I've worked with in the past and someone I really hope I'll work with again.