Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

IT took a pair of Rotherham United old boys only a matter of minutes to voice their opinion about the latest acquisition during the Millers' full-on summer of recruitment.

Manager Steve Evans had just added Cameron Dawson to his squad following the goalkeeper's decision to reject a new contract with boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday.

“Great signing,” said Mike Pollitt in reply to my late-June social-media post confirming the 29-year-old was making the short trip along the Parkway to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

And Pollitt should know, as a former Rotherham shot-stopper himself and now a respected keeper coach at Preston North End.

His sentiments were echoed by Guy Branston, an ex Millers centre-half, who knows from close-up experience what the new man is capable of between the sticks.

“That means a lot coming from Polly,” Dawson said. “He's been a top goalkeeper in his time and he's now a really good coach. Hopefully I can live up to what he said.

“I was fortunate enough to play with Branno at the end of his career. When he was at Plymouth Argyle I went on loan there as a kid. I think I was 18. He was fantastic as a senior pro. He was brilliant with me.”

A sporadic starter over more than a decade with the Owls, Dawson is hoping he's won the pre-season battle with Dillon Phillips and will be in Evans' starting 11 at Exeter City on Saturday for the opening match of the League One campaign.

“A run of games is massive for a goalkeeper,” he said. “I don't think you can play thinking about coming out of the team. You've got to be free to go out and give it your best.

“At Sheffield Wednesday, I was in and out of the side. For me, it's just about showing a level of consistency in my performances. I have no doubts in my own ability. I'm full of belief in what I can do in a keeper's shirt with the gloves on.

“I'm absolutely sure I've got all it takes to do a good job. Now is the time to really kick on. My best years are definitely ahead of me.

“I was certain that this was the summer when I needed to step away from Wednesday.

“I had a fantastic relationship with the manager and his staff but I was ready for a new challenge.

“I was ready to get out, spread my wings and get stuck into something new. I'm so happy that it's with Rotherham.”

Dawson arrived midway through a recruitment drive that has seen 13 players come to the club in Evans' overhaul and had already been impressed by what was happening since the Scot's April appointment.

“I was watching from afar and I was thinking ‘Wow, what a project that's going to be next season’,” he said.

“Then Rotherham made their interest known and the manager was absolutely brilliant with me. He was really clear in how he sees it and what sort of characters he wants.

“He has tried to bring in players who'd had success in this division before and know just what it takes to get out of it.

“It can't all be ‘nicey-nicey’. We're going to have to pick up those horrible 1-0 wins and do the ugly side of the game because that's what League One is all about.”

The new season for the Millers is all about climbing into the Championship for the fifth time in five attempts.

Evans has restored the optimism around the club and the first match will see around 1,000 supporters make the long, long trip south west for a 5.30pm kick-off.

“As a footballer, you want to be competing at the top end of the league,” Dawson said.

“That was one of my conversations with the manager: that I want to play in those top-of-the-table clashes, those ones that you really need to win, those games that mean something.”

Dawson, by the way, is one of those newcomers with a third-tier promotion to his name, achieved with the Owls in 2022/23.

Status number one and medal number two are why he's come to Rotherham.

And why Pollitt and Branston are delighted he's here.