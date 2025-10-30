Rotherham United midfield man Kian Spence. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IN-FORM Rotherham United are monitoring five players as they prepare to launch their FA Cup campaign this weekend against opposition from the division below.

The League One Millers – winners of their last five matches and unbeaten in six – do first-round battle on Saturday at AESSEAL New York Stadium with Swindon Town who are among the pace-setters in the fourth tier.

Full-back Joe Rafferty, centre-half Sean Raggett and midfield pair Kian Spence and Liam Kelly all have minor issues and are under the supervision of the club's medical team.

Striker Martin Sherif is fit and training after illness and a tight hamstring, but a watchful eye is also being kept on the teenage Everton loanee.

“We've got one or two niggles and knocks,” said manager Matt Hamshaw at a press conference this afternoon at the Roundwood training complex.

“Kian just felt his groin a little bit after Barnsley (last Saturday), so that's why he didn't play on Tuesday (Vertu Trophy v Manchester City Under-21s) and Joe felt his hip a little bit in the same game.

“Sean felt his quad a little bit the other night. Liam struggled and had to come off with his calf.

“We're just checking on them, seeing how they are. We won't take any unnecessary risks, because we've got two league games in a week in coming up.”

After an October of five victories and a draw, Rotherham are up to 15th spot and would jump into the top ten if they beat Burton Albion at New York on Tuesday. They then have another home clash four days later, against Lincoln City.

Those matches are far more important to them than a cup game.

Summer signing Spence is starting to come good after an injury-hit start to his Rotherham career and scored a spectacular 20-yarder that gave the Millers their first win at Barnsley in 55 years.

“I don't foresee his groin being something that's going to keep him out a long time. He could play on Saturday. He might not play on Saturday and come back into it for Tuesday. Let's just wait and see.

“He's shown how important he's going to be for us moving forward. Obviously, that goal epitomises it.

“It's all positive. I know that sometimes injuries can cause a bit of unnecessary noise outside of this building, but we're well in control of what's happening.”

Sherif has missed the last three fixtures but is expected to make the Swindon clash unless Rotherham adopt an ultra-cautious approach with him.

“He's training, and let's just see how we get on with him,” Hamshaw said. “Again, we don't want to take any unnecessary risks, because he's a big player for us.

“We need those options up: him, Jordan Hugill and Same Nombe – and Josh Ayres, obviously, came in the other night and scored.

“We've lost Kion Etete, so Martin is important. If I want to play two up front, I definitely need three strikers, if not four. I haven't had that luxury in recent weeks.”

Saturday pits the Millers against a side who are second in League Two and are managed by one of the most experienced bosses in the EFL, Ian Holloway.

“I want to progress in this competition,” Hamshaw said. ”We're a club who've struggled in the FA Cup and it would be nice to get through and see what can happen.

“We know Swindon are a good team. They're well organised, they're doing well in their league, Ian's been an unbelievable manager, and is an unbelievable manager. He's got an unbelievable track record.

“He's done a lot of great things for the game in this country, so it's going to be a tough task.”