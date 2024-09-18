Rotherham United youngster Harrison Duncan.

ROTHERHAM United say they aren't ruling out a senior debut this season for new teenage signing Harrison Duncan.

The 16-year-old defender joined the club's youth set-up last month after being spotted playing in non-league football for Doncaster City.

He has already been in and around the Millers' first-team environment and may be given a run-out in a competitive match.

A League One appearance is unlikely, but the two remaining Bristol Street Motors Trophy group-stage games may offer him a stage to showcase his potential.

“He's a big, strong, athletic boy,” said assistant manager Paul Raynor. “His power belies the fact he's only 16.

“He came and trained with us on a trial basis earlier in the season and did really well for a young boy.

“He certainly wasn't out of place training with the first-team group. We integrated him and we've signed him now.”

On the player's first-team prospects this term, the number two added: “You never know, let's see how he progresses.

“You might have a raft of injuries and have to throw him in there. There are Bristol Street Motors Trophy games as well where we might give game-time to youngsters, although we want to progress in that competition. It might be an opportunity for him.”

Before his switch to Rotherham's academy, Duncan, who can also operate in midfield, had been part of the Doncaster City side playing the likes of Dinnington Town and Worksop Town Reserves in Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division North.

City were formed by well-known football agent Willie McKay.

The youngster came on as a 75th-minute substitute for the Millers' under-18 team in their 3-1 away win last weekend over Notts County in the Youth Alliance Cup.

Raynor added: “He spends quite a bit of time with the first team. The early signs are very, very good. He trains with us most days now.

“Obviously he'll flit in and out of youth-team matches so he gets his game-time in. He's doing well. It's nice to see.”