Rotherham United midfield man Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​MANAGER Steve Evans has lifted the lid on the personal suffering that contributed to Liam Kelly missing nearly a month of Rotherham United action.

The midfielder returned to the squad for yesterday's 3-0 League One triumph over Northampton Town after not featuring since the Vertu Trophy win at Bradford City on November 19.

The player had been at the bedside of one of his children in hospital, the boss revealed.

“Liam's daughter's been in intensive care,” said Evans after a third straight victory for the Millers at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Happily, she's got back home now. The boy's been through the mill.”

Evans says he had no hesitation in granting compassionate leave when the 34-year-old called him to tell him what was happening.

"Some managers would have asked him to come in and train," he said. “I just told him: ‘Go and be there with your family.’ I know what his family mean to him.

“Liam's words are that his daughter is on the mend. Some people are critical of the NHS. I'm not. They keep a lot of people alive.

“I know Liam is immensely grateful for what the medical people have done for his daughter.”

Initially, Kelly was ruled out by illness before his daughter's situation kept him away from Rotherham's Roundwood base for a further period.

The summer signing played the second half against Northampton and delivered an accomplished performance.

“He came back in on Thursday and Friday and trained really well,” Evans said. “To watch some of his passing today was a joy. We've missed him.”