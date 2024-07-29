Steve Evans welcomes Jack Holmes to Rotherham United on a full deal.

​IT was Rotherham United's media chief who first spotted him.

Less than five minutes had been played at Stamford's homely little Zeeco Stadium but one player was already standing out.

“Check out their number 7,” said Rotherham United's head of communications, Sam Todd, leaning over into my earshot. “He's mint.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toddy and I were the only occupants of Stamford's four media seats in the main stand on a warm, sunny Friday as the Millers did battle in a low-key pre-season friendly against non-league opposition

Steve Evans welcomes Jack Holmes to Rotherham United on a full deal.

I checked out their number 7 and my press-box pal was right. He was mint.

Jack Holmes duly went on to set up a goal and score a goal in a man-of-the-match performance for the Southern League Premier Division Central side.

Rotherham's director of football recruitment, Rob Scott, was in the crowd and liked what he saw. So, too, did boss Steve Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four days later, the young right winger was playing on trial in a Rotherham shirt. Four days after that, the League One Millers signed him. From tier seven to tier three in just over a week.

Not even the FA Cup has romance like that.

Holmes showed more than talent that July 19 Friday night in Lincolnshire. At one stage, early in the second half, he copped for a bit of grief from a Millers fan. He swivelled, steadfastly eyeballed his abuser and, unfazed, turned back to the game.

Then he ran at the visitors' defence, performed two quick step-overs and put the ball into the far corner of the net.

Fast forward to Alfreton Town's equally homely Impact Stadium the following Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Looks familiar,’ I thought, as a wiry, bow-legged figure with streaked hair wandered past in Millers-issue gear an hour and a half before kick-off.

“Good lad, Jack.” Holmes had just started the match and the bellowing voice of Paul Raynor was indicating that the assistant boss was already pleased with what he was seeing.

The attacker's first touch was a 25-yard pass curled down the right flank into the path of a teammate. Not flashy, not particularly clever yet, importantly, the right option. He was showing not only that he can play but that he knows how to play.

Evans' past connections with Stamford - he cut his managerial teeth with them in the 1990s and still has many friends there - had helped to grease the wheels.

“They have been brilliant with us,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes had joined the Daniels after a successful season with Halesowen, of the same division, only this summer so never got to play a competitive game in their colours.

There's some confusion about the age of the player who was once a prospect at Burton Albion. He's either 22 or 23 - young enough to develop and make his mark in the EFL.

A second trial outing came on Saturday against Sheffield United. This was a big test at AESSEAL New York Stadium against a team from the Championship containing a clutch of players who'd been in the Premier League last term. He'd sink or swim.

Three minutes after his half-time introduction, he picked up the ball on the right flank and delivered a perfect cross to the North Stand back where Joe Hungbo was waiting to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has pace and instant control, taking a ball and running with it one movement. He's not tall but has a good, muscular frame to him and a couple of times he won tussles with quality opponents with his balance and strength.

There are non-league rough edges that the Millers will work to smooth.

If Rotherham were still in two minds about him, they came down to one when he drove at speed through the heart of the Blades midfield, beating two players in the process, and was stopped only by illegal means.

He played in front of 302 spectators at Stamford, more than 6,000 against Chris Wilder's team and, if the fairytale continues at its present rate, it might not be long before he's on the pitch in front of a New York full house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans talked at pitchside about other league clubs chasing the player's signature. Less than an hour later, the Millers deal was done.

Early on Saturday evening, the WhatsApp ping on my phone came from the man who'd made the initial 'discovery'.

“Announcing Jack Holmes at 6.30pm,” Toddy's message said.