g

The pair have had injury issues this season and have spent considerable time on the sidelines but they have been given the go-ahead to feature in tomorrow's Championship trip to Preston North End and Monday's visit of Millwall.

Both have been working on their conditioning during the international break in a quest to contribute in the eight-game run-in to the bottom-placed Millers' relegation campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got a bit more training into them," boss Leam Richardson said. "They've been out for a long time.

Cohen Bramall makes his Rotherham United against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"They're still in that 'rehab' mode where we put them in because we need the numbers. Both are available so fingers crossed they can have a big impact over the Easter weekend."

Wing-back Bramall made a late cameo in the most recent match, against Huddersfield Town on March 16, after two months out with an ankle complaint while winger Ferguson was an unused substitute in that game after a season of only three outings because of a triple dose of hernia surgery.

Another player making a long-awaited comeback in that clash was Tyler Blackett who was on the bench after six months out because of hamstring surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson is giving the centre-half no guarantee of game-time at Deepdale, saying: "We'll have to wait and see. We're trying to keep as many players as possible available because we've got a quick turnaround in games."

Loan midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been on international duty with Zimbabwe in Africa but was flying back yesterday in time to train today and board the team bus to Preston this afternoon.

"We've had good dialogue with him," Richardson said. "It will be great to have him back and involved."

Rotherham, without a triumph of any kind in 2024, are seeking a shock victory against the Lilywhites to put a stop to a winless away run now stretching beyond 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson appreciates how fans have continued to hit the road in trying circumstances in support of their team and would like nothing more than to deliver three points to them.

"It would be fantastic," he said. "They travel up and down the country and spend a lot of money and give up a lot of time.

"It (the run) was a big thing when I came in in December and is something we're very, very aware of. It would be great to end it on Friday."