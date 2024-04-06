g

It was news, but it was hardly breaking. The Millers had been cut adrift at the foot of the Championship for weeks and everyone knew that the drop was coming.

It was confirmed on Friday night at AESSEAL New York Stadium in a match Leam Richardson's men had to win to extend their stay of execution a little longer.

That was never going to happen once a team that had triumphed only four times since opening day had fallen behind in the first half.

Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Plymouth Argyle, caught in the survival scrap and fighting like a group with something to fight for, were the opponents. It could have been any side in the division really. The Millers have, by a distance, been the worst of them all.

“It was a poor game, very poor,” Richardson said. “Plymouth deserved to win. They had that little bit of quality and were better in both boxes.

“We're at home on Sky under the lights ... you'd like to think we'd be a better version of ourselves than we were.”

The broadcasting giants were indeed showing the contest. The head coach had treated himself to a sharp new haircut for his stint in front of the cameras and was let down by players shorn of heart, belief and unity.

Dejection for Rotherham United on the day they were relegated, against Plymouth Argyle at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Many fed-up fans had boycotted a second home match in succession. From some of those there, there were boos during the second half and then more, much louder, at the end at Rotherham's meek failure to chase a result.

“Yeah, I understand it,” said Richardson, who inherited the malaise in December. "They've had a tough season."

There was gallows humour with absolutely no smile: “I was nearly joining them.”

The visitors weren't brilliant but they were together, bonded by the departure of a failing head coach earlier in the week, the return of out-of-favour players and their determination to up their game for the run-in.

After an even start, the Millers were starting to find life difficult and that “bit of quality” Richardson referenced came to the fore just past the half-hour mark when the contest's best two outfield performers combined to give the visitors the lead.

Morgan Whittaker, a Premier League player in the making, crossed from Argyle's right, Seb Revan missed a defensive header and Bali Mumba produced deft control and a neat shimmy before flashing a shot inside Viktor Johansson's near post.

Scoring twice - once, even - was too much of a task for Rotherham after the break.

Richardson shouldered the blame, much of which isn't on him, for the outcome and can't wait to instigate a summer rebuild and make signings of his choosing.

“Relegation hurts tremendously,” he said. “I have very similar emotions to the ones I've had since I came into the building.

“There are issues we need to address. The performance typified the whole season: lacking quality and desire. There's a couple who can still hold up their heads to a level.”

In the second half, Cohen Bramall might have nicked one at the back post but never looked like he thought he could, Revan forced a save from Michael Cooper and Hakeem Odoffin shot off target.

At the other end, one figure stood up more than any other and it was the one who has been doing just that all through a wretched campaign.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson should have been beaten but wouldn't be beaten, pulling off a string of top-drawer saves to strengthen his monopoly on Millers man-of-the-match awards

A superb diving stop foiled Whittaker, more excellence denied Dan Scarr and Ben Waine still can't believe how his goalbound attempt was kept from crossing the line.

Afterwards, Johansson's personal contribution meant less than little to the Swede.

“No, nothing,” he said. “I want the team to do well. That's what I find my pride in. I'd rather win and concede three goals than lose 1-0.

“I’m not a selfish person in that aspect, I just want us to perform and give something back to the crowd who pay to come and watch us.

“I'm massively disappointed to go down. We knew it was an uphill battle, but to be relegated at home in a game we could have won ... it’s tough, really tough.”

Defeat left Rotherham 19 points shy of safety with five games left.

They will finish in bottom spot and are bottom of a whole host of other standings: the leakiest defence, the lowest number of goal attempts, the least attempts on target, the fewest passes, the smallest amount of possession.

The table doesn't lie. Neither do the stats.

Last to leave the pitch was Sam Clucas, the midfielder stripped down to his GPS vest, having given his shirt to a fan on a day when, once again, too many of Richardson's men hadn't played for theirs.

At the final whistle, the boss, hands in pockets, had walked to the Plymouth dugout to offer his congratulations and then headed straight down the tunnel.

Late into the evening, meanwhile, the Millers' fate was still being broadcast on Sky, red and black letters on a yellow band sliding from right to left across the foot of TV screens

Not breaking news. Just news of a broken team.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odofin, Cameron Humphreys, Lee Peltier (Arvin Appiah 83); Seb Revan, Ollie Rathbone (Cafu 56), Sam Clucas, Andy Rinomhota (Jamie Lindsay 56), Cohen Bramall (Shane Ferguson 78); Charlie Wyke (Tom Eaves 56), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Femi Seriki, Ben Hatton.

Plymouth (3-4-2-1): Michael Cooper; Ashley Phillips, Dan Scarr, Lewis Gibson; Joe Edwards, Jordan Houghton (Brendan Galloway 87), Adam Randell (Adam Forshaw 62), Bali Mumba; Morgan Whittaker (Mustapha Bundu 87), Callum Wright; Ryan Hardie (Ben Waine 75). Subs not used: Conor Hazard, Lino Sousa, Julio Pleguezuelo, Mickel Miller, Matthew Sorinola.

Goals: Mumba 32 (Plymouth).

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).