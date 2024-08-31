Rotherham United win the derby against Huddersfield Town late on. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans declared that Rotherham United have regained their fighting spirit after the Millers put their goalless start to the League One campaign behind them to triumph in today's Yorkshire derby.

The Millers fully merited their 2-1 victory against visitors Huddersfield Town who had arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium in second spot and with a 100 per cent winning record in the third tier.

They hit back from going a goal behind to ten-man opposition following old boy Danny Ward's dismissal and opened their account in a thrilling ending with a 78th-minute penalty from captain Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks' 90th-minute clincher.

Afterwards, Evans, his staff and the players held a huddle on the New York turf before celebrating their first victory in their opening four matches with delighted fans.

It was a far cry to the scenes last season when Rotherham surrendered their Championship status in spineless fashion.

“When I came back here for a second spell in charge in April, I was asked by the chairman to restore the DNA of this club,” Evans said. “We have our DNA back. This is the start of our season."

The boss added: “That was a real team performance. We have beaten a very good team and we deserved to do so.

“We were dominant 11 v 11 and 11 v ten. We gave a goal away but we got back in the game and we had the desire to win it.

“That is the DNA of Rotherham United. It was good times back at New York again. This was us and what we are about.”

Ward received a straight red card for leading with his head in a challenge on Jamie McCart after coming off the Town bench.

There were two other dismissals for the Terriers, with goalkeeper coach Andy Quy sent off late on for keeping the ball in the dugout to prevent the Millers attacking and manager Michael receiving his matching orders on the final whistle for protesting too vehemently to the referee.

The spot-kick was awarded when Wilks tumbled under the challenge of Lasse Sorensen.

“I've seen it back and it's a penalty,” Evans said. “It was a lazy leg from their player.”