Rotherham United number two Paul Raynor. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NUMBER two Paul Raynor has revealed how close Rotherham United came to landing a new striker in the closing hours of the new-year transfer window.

The Millers had been on the trail of a loan frontman throughout January but lost out on a player from a Champions League side just before Monday's 11pm deadline.

“We'd got the okay as long as his club got a player they wanted,” the assistant boss said. “We had positive chats all through the week regarding that.

“It fell through because the striker they were hoping to sign didn't go there. That was very late in the day and a disappointment for us.”

Raynor says that Monday night was a hectic time as Rotherham sought to add to their firepower.

“We looked at the other options and everything we tried to do was either a ‘no’ or we just didn't feel it was quite right,” he said.

"There was loads going on, loads of toing and froing. People became available who you didn't think would become available.

"We could have gone down the line of bringing in a young player, but it's always a punt doing that as they're not proven.”

The Millers have five senior forwards – Sam Nombe, Mallik Wilks, Andre Green, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jordan Hugill – and could add Josh Kayode to the mix now that the former Republic of Ireland youth international hasn't gone out on another loan.

“We've got enough attackers here,” Raynor said. “It's not as if we're really short.”