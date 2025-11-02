Rotherham United's Sam Nombe causes problems for Swindon Town in the first half. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT wasn't so much the names on the team sheet that were giving such cause for consternation as Rotherham United kicked off their 2025/26 FA Cup campaign.

It was the names not on it that told the story that the Millers, for the second time this season, were in the grip of an injury crisis.

Twelve potential first-teamers were unavailable to manager Matt Hamshaw as his League One side did first-round battle with high-fliers from the level below, Swindon Town.

By Saturday's final whistle at AESSEAL New York Stadium, the figure had risen to 14 and Rotherham no longer had a stake in this year's competition.

Then there were the two gaps where substitutes number eight and nine should have been.

Not as big as the ones that opened up in the home defence where that tried-and-tested back-three combination of wing-back Denzel Hall, centre-forward Jordan Hugill and callow teenager Harrison Duncan couldn't prevent a late winner for the visitors.

But big nonetheless. Rotherham couldn't even fill their bench.

“Look, we've been on an unbelievable run," said manager Matt Hamshaw, wishing he could transport himself back eight days to when his side had won at Barnsley, the injury situation had been relatively normal and his side were marching up the table on their way to an unbeaten October.

“It's not the end of the world, although it feels like it is at this moment. There's been a feel-good factor about the place. I'm disappointed for the fans who've turned up today.”

THE MATCH

For a while, everything on the pitch seemed fine.

Okay, Rotherham's emergency ward was standing room only. Okay, Jack Holmes and Ted Cann were the senior citizens in the subs' creche at the grand old age of 24. But the Millers were leading and looking like they could score again at any time.

Sam Nombe, starting for the first time since his August hamstring issue, had jinked through two opponents to fire his team ahead, then he'd twice gone close and should, really, have had a hat-trick within 20 minutes.

Dan Gore was fizzing and fighting, Joe Powell was probing and pushing, but half-time came and, tellingly, the lead hadn't been added to.

The Millers would never be dominant again.

“I think I've spoken enough about Sam and what he's capable of doing,” said Hamshaw. “I know what difference he makes to this team.

“I thought Gorey and Powelly did well. But, unfortunately, some others didn't get to that standard that I'd expect.”

Swindon are no mugs and could well be in the same division as Rotherham next season. They were better from the first minute of the second half and maintained that superiority until the last one of extra time.

Hamish Douglas became the next Rotherham body to break, limping off with quad trouble. Later, Reece James took a whack to the ribs and joined him on the sidelines.

Between those departures, Ollie Palmer ran at a makeshift rearguard, passed to Aaron Drinan and gleefully converted the return ball.

By this stage, Hugill was manfully putting in a shift in his strange new role. It was a shame he couldn't have also put in a tackle to halt Palmer's progress, but fair play to him for being one of the few players to have remained available during the early-season injury woes and also in the present depleted circumstances.

Drinan sank a punch into Gore's chest and, thus, the additional 30 minutes became 11 v 10.

Hugill wearily dragged himself forward to lend a hand in territory more familiar to him and thought he'd won the match only for his header to be chalked off for a push.

“Soft,” said Hamshaw. “I didn't think it should have been disallowed at the time. Then, when I watched it back, I still didn't think it should have been.”

But the visitors had remained the livelier of the two sides and, with a penalty shoot-out looming, Darren Oldaker created space with a moment of magic and buried his 18-yard shot into the bottom corner.

“I thought the Swindon fans made a lot of noise in the second half and in extra time,” Hamshaw said. “But they're underdogs, so I understand that.

“We needed to give our crowd a little bit more to get behind today. The first half was good, then the second half and extra time were disappointing.”

THE KIDS

Take a bow, Douglas. Join him, Duncan. You, too, Dean Gardner. All three youngsters caught the eye.

Twenty-year-old Douglas never took a backward step against the experienced Palmer, Duncan came on and didn't look out of place and fellow teen Gardner asked questions on the flank.

They're entitled to remember what was otherwise an utterly forgettable Millers day. Not that Rotherham often have any kind of other afternoon in the FA Cup – this was the fourth time in a row that they've gone in their first match.

As Hamshaw held court with the local media in a small room off the players' tunnel, the club's doctor kept scuttling through. The medical staff are busy, busy people right now.

Fourteen injuries. 14!

Then, of course, there was casualty number 15 ... the Millers' place in the second round.

Rotherham (3-4-3): Cameron Dawson; Denzel Hall, Hamish Douglas (Jack Holmes 59), Reece James (Harrison Duncan 77); Shaun McWilliams, Dru Yearwood (James Clarke 102), Dan Gore, Joe Powell; Sam Nombe (Martin Sherif 59, Dean Gardner 102), Jordan Hugill, Ar'Jany Martha. Subs not used: Ted Cann, Max Truswell.

Swindon (3-4-2-1): Connor Ripley; Will Wright, Ollie Clarke, Tom Wilson-Brown (Jamie Knight-Lebel H-T); Joe Snowdon (Billy Bodin 80), Tom Nicols (Princewill Ehibhatiomhan 71), Gavin Kilkenny (Adam Murphy 104), Billy Kirkman (Darren Oldaker H-T); Paul Glatzel, Aaron Drinan; Ollie Palmer (Joel McGregor 115). Subs not used: Lewis Ward, Filozofe Mabete, James Ball.

Goals: Nombe 5 (Rotherham); Palmer 73, Oldaker 115 (Swindon)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 3,351 (864)