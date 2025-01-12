Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THERE were covers, there were heaters, there was a game.

Heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures had put Rotherham United's AESSEAL New York Stadium clash with Bolton Wanderers in jeopardy at the start of the week and prevented the Millers training outdoors.

A combination of equipment and expertise from the grounds staff ensured that Steve Evans' men were given a chance to build on their recent upturn.

How they took it, dismantling the visitors and giving further encouraging signs that their big freeze of earlier in the campaign is well behind them.

2-0 at the interval, 3-0 for a spell, 3-1 at the end. 6-1 wouldn't have flattered them.

Only when the job was done and the result was safely secured in the first New York clash of 2025 did they ease off.

“We couldn't get outside this week," manager Evans said. “We did some tactical work indoors on the TV screens with the boys. Bolton have got such a talented group that if you give them time they can take you apart.

“We had to be high-intensity. We bossed the intensity, bossed the passion and bossed the chances. The concerning thing at half-time is that it's a dodgy scoreline at 2-0. It could have been 4-0.

“I think that in the last ten minutes the boys are looking at the clock and seeing the dressing room, they were that keen to get a good, solid win in front of the home supporters.”

From the off, Rotherham were pressing, harrying, winning back the ball, using it well.

Opportunities had come and gone for Sam Nombe (twice), Mallik Wilks, Alex MacDonald and Shaun McWilliams by the time Wilks coolly sent goalkeeper Nathan Baxter one way and the ball the other from the penalty spot after being brought down by Ricardo Almeida Santos.

Further joy arrived just before the break when a Bolton attempted clearance deflected off Cameron Humphreys and fell into the path of Reece James. The left-back produced a lovely touch to control the ball and even better one to send an unerring volley speeding into the far corner of the North Stand net.

A first-ever Rotherham United goal for Reece James, against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Victory against a side that had arrived in S60 only one win away from being on the cusp of the top six pushed the Millers up the table to 13th place, although Evans affected to not know.

“It's frightening, isn't it?” he said of the progress of a team that had been flirting with the relegation zone a month before the new year.

“I don't look at tables, but we're six points behind Bolton now and six points behind those just outside the play-offs.”

That's precise knowledge for someone who isn't taking a peek!

The second half brought no respite for the visitors who found themselves pinned in their own half and grateful to Joe Powell, Joe Rafferty and Wilks for not making the most of sights of goal.

‘You're getting sacked in the morning’ began to pierce the cold, clear air.

There was a time, not so distant, when chants of that kind were being directed at Evans. Not now, not after four games unbeaten and the last three matches which have successively brought the three best displays this term.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was the target of the sold-out away end whose ire was growing in tandem with the Millers' increasing dominance.

Evans' men have a new formation, a new unity, a new bite provided by good ‘legs’ and good passing. Up front, the mobile combination of Wilks and Nombe turned and twisted the Bolton backline into wearied resignation.

Watching on impressed from the corporate seats were a band of VIP spectators: members of the famous 1980/81 third-tier title-winning team.

“It was a progression,” Evans said. “It was a step up from what we produced at Lincoln City (1-0 win) and Huddersfield Town (0-0 draw).

“We knew today would be tough. Ian has been called out by their fans today but he's a very good manager with a good squad of players. Our boys wanted to play. Their ability is not in question, it's about being willing to run hard.”

Humphreys pinged a pass that managed to travel 60 yards and be inch-perfect at the same time, Wilks was on to it in a flash, Baxter made a sharp parry and Nombe followed up to kill a contest that had already long been dead to Wanderers.

At 2-0 down, Bolton had missed terribly through substitute Dion Charles. At 3-0, they struck in the closing stages and John McAtee's consolation goal gave the final score a misleading edge.

They headed home well beaten. “Second best everywhere,” said Evatt. It's 20 matches and 58 years since they last won on Millers soil.

So harsh had the elements been that six other of Saturday's League One fixtures couldn't go ahead.

Before kick-off, New York's pitch had contained a few flecks of snow but they'd melted away, much like the opposition, by the final whistle.

Better weather was due to blow in.

The forecast for the Millers, meanwhile? Brighter than it's been all season.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald (Cohen Bramall 67), Shaun McWilliams, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks, Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill.

Bolton (4-1-3-2): Nathan Baxter; Will Forrester, Ricardo Almeida-Santos, George Johnston, Szabolcs Schon; Aaron Morley; Randell Williams (Josh Dacres-Cogley 60), Joel Randell, George Thomason (Dion Charles 60); John McAtee, Aaron Collins. Subs not used: Gethin Jones, Viktor Adeboyejo, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Klaidi Lolos, Jay Matete.

Goals: Wilks pen 34, James 45+5, Nombe 76 (Rotherham); McAtee 86 (Bolton)

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 10,258 (2,166)