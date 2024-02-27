g

GOALKEEPERS

Viktor Johansson: The Swedish shot-topper who is regarded as one of the best in the Championship is contracted to Rotherham until the end of next season. He has been a fantastic servant of the club and says he will never agitate for a move. However, with relegation to League One a virtual certainty, he is poised to move on for a fee in the summer.

Dillon Phillips: Johansson's understudy joined the Millers in July and has been restricted by Johansson's form to two League Cup outings. He signed a two-year deal when he moved north after leaving Cardiff City.

Hakeem Odoffin's three-year Rotherham United deal is coming towards an end. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FULL-BACKS

Lee Peltier: The veteran defender turned 37 in December and says he is contemplating retirement when his one-year contract is up at the close of this campaign.

Peter Kioso: After a difficult first season at New York and a subsequent loan spell at Peterborough United this term, the 24-year-old is now a regular Millers starter. The contract he agreed when Rotherham paid a fee to take him from Luton Town in 2022 has another year left on it.

Cohen Bramall: He signed a three-year deal when Rotherham took him from Lincoln City in 2022 so he is due to be at New for another season.

Tolaji Bola: The former Arsenal youngster's three-year contract expires in the summer and he is on loan for the rest of this campaign at Burton Albion, so his time with the Millers is already effectively over.

CENTRE-HALVES

Sean Morrison: At the age of 33, the captain is in the twilight of his career, but he has put injury problems behind him to play well this season. His one-year deal is approaching its end.

Cameron Humphreys: The cultured defender has another season left in South Yorkshire, having put pen to paper on a three-year contract when he left Belgian side Waregem in 2022.

Hakeem Odoffin: The three-year deal that brought the midfielder turned centre-half south of the border from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in 2021 is coming to its conclusion but the Millers have the option to extend it by a further 12 months. The 25-year-old has become a real asset so they'll surely do that if new terms can't be agreed.

Tyler Blackett: Looked good early in the campaign but his season has been wrecked by a long-term hamstring issue and his one-year deal expires at the end of June.

Grant Hall: The defender is another player on a season-long contract who has spent most of his time on the sidelines through injury. A parting of the ways with the 32-year-old looks certain.

Jamie McCart: He had a miserable first year with the Millers, when he was rarely selected following his switch from St Johnstone, and is impressing in League One on loan with Barnsley this term. Richardson, a month after being appointed head coach, wanted to recall the Scot in January but the terms of the loan prevented a return. He has another year left on his contract.

Daniel Ayala: The experienced Spaniard suffered an achilles injury after signing a short-term contract as a free agent in October and his time at New York is over.

Jake Hull: He was a highly-rated prospect when he signed a new deal in 2022 but hasn't made the breakthrough into the first-team reckoning. Now aged 22, he is out on loan for the season at National League North Buxton. His contract runs until the summer of 2025.

MIDFIELDERS

Ollie Rathbone: A new deal looked close in August but nothing was finalised. His three-year contract is up at the end of the campaign but the Millers hold a 12-month extension option.

Christ Tiehi: The Paris-born player signed a three-year contract when Rotherham made him their record signing last August.

Sam Clucas: He arrived as a free agent in September and is due to become a free agent again at the end of this campaign.

Jamie Lindsay: A two-year deal is coming to an end and it may signal a parting of the ways between the Scot and the Millers after five seasons together. It is not known if there is an extension clause. Ambitious Wrexham, who are pushing for promotion from League Two, are admirers, and were keen to add him to their squad in the January transfer window.

Cafu: He signed a one-year deal last summer. Rotherham have an option to extend it by 12 months if they wish but only if they remain in the Championship. The Portuguese playmaker, whose influence has waned after his exciting early contribution, is likely to be playing elsewhere next season.

WINGERS

Shane Ferguson: Finally back in action after three rounds of hernia surgery that kept him out for nine months, he is out of contract at the end of June.

Andre Green: A season-ending achilles injury suffered in September means he is in the treatment room, but the former Aston Villa prospect has another year left on the deal he signed last summer after leaving Slovan Bratislava and he should be back for pre-season training.

STRIKERS

Jordan Hugill: One of the attractions of coming to New York from Norwich City in the 2023 January transfer window for the centre-forward was the long-term deal on offer. The 31-year-old will still have two years left on his contract at the end of this season.

Sam Nombe: He took the 'record signing' mantle from Tiehi when the Millers paid more than £1 million to lure him from Exeter City last August. Having agreed four-year terms, his deal runs until 2027.

Tom Eaves: At the end of the season, the frontman will have a final year left on the contract he signed in 2022 following his release by Hull City.

Josh Kayode: He's out on loan at Carlisle United, but not playing because of injury, and will have 12 months left on his contract when he reports for Rotherham pre-season training at the end of June.

Ciaran McGuckin: the Northern Ireland under-21 international, who made three Championship substitute appearances in August, is on loan at League of Ireland Dundalk and his Millers deal is due to expire at the end of this campaign.

LOANEES

Left-back Seb Revan (Aston Villa), midfielder Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), wing-back Femi Seriki (Sheffield United), winger Arvin Appiah (Almeria) and striker Charlie Wyke (Wigan Athletic) are all due to depart at the end of the campaign. Appiah and Wyke will be out of contract at their parent clubs.

YOUNG PROS

Goalkeeper Nat Ford: The homegrown talent is coming to the end of his one-year first pro contract and Rotherham have the option to extend it by 12 months.

Centre-half/midfielder Hamish Douglas: Still only 18, the academy product is on loan at Gainsborough Trinity and will return at the close of the campaign with another 12 months left on his two-and-a-half-year Millers deal. His potential was spotted in the youth set-up and he's been training with the first-team group for well over a year.

Midfielder Curtis Durose: He's spending the rest of the season on loan at Matlock Town and will be out of contract at New York in the summer.

Winger Joel Holvey: He's also on loan at Gainsborough. Like Ford, he last summer agreed one-year terms that Rotherham can extend by the same length of time.

Striker Josh Ayres: Another player from the youth ranks, he will join the senior ranks full-time next season on a one-year deal that the club can stretch by a further year.