Rotherham United summer signing Cameron Dawson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A NUMBER of Rotherham United player departures are expected at the end of the League One campaign. Some of manager Steve Evans’ summer signings have worked out and some haven't. Among those leaving, he says, will be men he brought to the club. Here’s a rundown on all of the present squad and their deals.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GOALKEEPERS

Dillon Phillips: He was understudy to Viktor Johansson last season and this term has won his battle with Cameron Dawson to be the club's regular number one. His two-year deal is coming to an end and Rotherham have yet to say whether an offer of fresh terms will be put on the table.

Cameron Dawson: The former Sheffield Wednesday man didn't come to AESSEAL New York Stadium for only eight league starts and the likelihood is that he will seek more game-time elsewhere at the close of the campaign even though he has a year left on the contract he signed last June.

Rotherham United summer signing Cameron Dawson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FULL-BACKS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rafferty: The former Portsmouth right-back had done well in his first season in S60 and is contracted to the Millers until the end of June 2026

Reece James: Like Rafferty, left-back James agreed a two-year deal in 2024, following his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

CENTRE-HALVES

Rotherham United striker is due to be at AESSEAL New York Stadium next season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: A farewell is on the cards for a player who has won fans' respect for his efforts during his four-year stay. He's equally at home in the backline or in midfield and his versatility will be attractive to other suitors. Rotherham took out a 12-month option in the close season and want to keep him for longer, but everything points towards him running down his deal and becoming a free agent in the summer.

Sean Raggett: Injury has wrecked his first season with the Millers. He has another year left to put that right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Jules: Initially struggled to make the starting 11 when he chose New York as his home last June, after parting company with Exeter City, but has since gone on to become a first-choice pick. His contract runs until the summer of 2026.

Jake Hull: His three-year deal is about to expire and he will leave in search of a fresh challenge. Showed promise as a 20-year-old prospect under Paul Warne in 2021/22 and needs new surroundings in which to realise his potential.

Harrison Duncan: There are high hopes for the 16-year-old, plucked from the 11th tier of English football in August, who has already made his senior bow in the Vertu Trophy. Spends some of his time training with the first team but is part of the youth set-up where he has a contract until he turns 18.

Hamish Douglas: He was tipped for a first-team breakthrough when then-boss Matt Taylor, on the advice of coach Jon Hill, gave him a two-and-a-half-year deal in early 2023. He made the bench in the Championship under Taylor but has never had a senior outing. Still only 19, he'll end his seven-year association with the club and look for a new home in the summer when his contract is up. For now, he's out on loan at National League North Warrington Town.

MIDFIELDERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Humphreys: His three-year deal expires shortly and the Millers have no option to extend it. He has his admirers and there is little chance of the centre-back/defensive midfielder signing on to be a Miller again.

Shaun McWilliams: There's another year for the man who has done well, when fit, since his 2024 switch from Northampton Town.

Joe Powell: The former Burton Albion playmaker is due to be at New York next season after signing a two-year contract last summer.

Liam Kelly: The veteran is here next season if he chooses to be as he has a year left on a two-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex MacDonald: We might have seen the last of him in a Rotherham shirt as his season is over because of injury and his one-year deal is about to end.

Pelly Mpanzu: The Luton Town man is on loan and due to become a free agent because his contract at Kenilworth Road is due to expire. Evans has talked of trying to keep him at New York

Louie Sibley: The loanee will return to parent club Oxford United where he is a year into a long-term deal.

Dan Gore: On loan from Manchester United, the youngster has spent most of his time back at Old Trafford being treated for an injury. He has a year left with the Red Devils.

WINGERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andre Green: The two-year deal he signed after a successful trial on his departure from Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava is about to end. There is no news so far on whether Rotherham will make him a new offer.

Jack Holmes: His one-year deal is drawing to a close but the Millers hold an option to extend it and hang on to the attacker they took from Southern League Stamford FC for a further 12 months.

Mallik Wilks: He's approaching the end of his season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday who signed him back in 2022. He may be about to become a free agent. The Owls have never revealed the length of his contract.

STRIKERS

Sam Nombe: The record signing has two years remaining on the four-year contract he signed when the Millers' £1-million-plus offer persuaded Exeter City to cash in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonson Clarke-Harris: He was given a two-year deal when he became Rotherham's first arrival of last summer's window so he's due to be at New York next term.

Josh Kayode: The 24-year-old is approaching nine years with the club and, with his present contract almost up, is attempting to earn a new contract after returning from a loan spell with Shrewsbury Town.

Jordan Hugill: He has another season left on the three-and-a-half-year deal that made him Rotherham's highest-ever earner in January 2023.

Ben Hatton: The 19-year-old, who has played in the Vertu Trophy and FA Cup and been a League One substitute this term, is a first-year pro coming to the end of his contract. Rotherham have an option to keep him for a further 12 months if they wish. He is another young Miller on loan at Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaran McGuckin: The Northern Ireland youth international has featured briefly under Evans but is out on his second loan spell at National League Yeovil Town and the 21-year-old and the Millers are poised to bid each other a permanent farewell. The club used up their extension option last summer.

Josh Ayres: The 19-year-old first-year pro is on loan at Northern Premier League Division One East Emley and will soon be out of contract at New York. He has one Vertu Trophy outing to his name and Rotherham have the option of keeping him for a further 12 months.