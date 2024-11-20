Celebration time as Rotherham United opening the scoring against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BANKS of snow provided the backdrop to Steve Evans as the Rotherham United manager held court on the touchline after the final whistle had blown on proceedings.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter had arrived early at Valley Parade as Rotherham United completed the group-stage phase of their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign.

The pitch had been cleared but Bradford City's grounds staff could do nothing about the Tuesday-night temperature.

It was cold. Really cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebration time as Rotherham United opening the scoring against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The League One Millers were able to savour the warmth of a victory that saw them top their section with a 100 per cent record from three matches and earn a home tie in the first knockout phase next month.

But it was a low-key performance in a low-key game at a low-key stage of a low-key competition.

Not that Evans was too concerned as he made six changes and gave important game-time to fringe men and players returning from injury.

“It was a good exercise,” he said. “I think three or four of the boys have proved a point that they can play in League One, not just the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers have already put £50,000 of Bristol Street Motors prize money in their glove compartment and will add another £20,000 if they make it through the ‘round of 32’ that comes next.

They settled faster than the snow had done the previous evening and deserved their fifth-minute lead when the dancing feet of Joe Hungbo on the left-flank set up Shaun McWilliams for a back-post header.

But, bit by bit, their League Two opponents came into the contest and in the last 20 minutes the visitors were hanging on for their victory.

“It’s only the second away win in two years,” the man who engineered the first – in October, at Cambridge United – reminded everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We said we had to be brave in possession and I saw lots I liked in the first half and early in the second half,” Evans continued. “Then it changed a bit.

“The boys who got 90 minutes haven't had them for a while. They worked incredibly hard, they're pretty tired.”

The player to benefit most was McWilliams, the summer signing opening his account putting an interrupted start to his Rotherham career behind him.

“He's had terrible luck with injuries,” Evans said. “When he has played meaningful parts in games, he's been good for us. He's come in and just started to show what he can do and, bang, he gets a strain. Nothing major, but enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He looked a class above anyone else on the park tonight for long spells. That's credit to him. He's been desperate to gain a starting jersey. He's given himself every chance, going forward, to claim a league shirt.”

Actually, McWilliams' display might just have been shaded by fellow midfielder Liam Kelly, but the most important contribution of all to the Millers' cause came from the left-hand post at the Kop end.

Three times in Bradford's post-interval surge it came to Rotherham's rescue.

Bantams substitute Vadaine Oliver was denied by a superb close-range save by Dillon Phillips and saw his follow-up bounce off the woodwork to safety before a shot by Andy Cook and a last-kick-of-the-game volley from Jamie Walker smacked the same upright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair play to the 192 hardy travelling souls braving the elements, their faces as red as the colour of their team.

Suddenly, in the 74th minute, it wasn't the weather making every one of them freeze, it was Sam Nombe's leg dangling in the vicinity of old boy Richie Smallwood inside the box.

Penalty, surely. ‘No,’ said referee Jacob Miles, perhaps the only person in the stadium to take such a view.

McWilliams' header had been Rotherham's only first-half effort on target. After the break, home goalkeeper Colin Doyle had to deal – comfortably in both cases – with a Jordan Hugill header and a Hungbo header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the second period wore on, the energy seeped from the visitors, a point picked up on by their manager as he went for a memorable dual-fuel analogy.

“There were some really good performances and some great application,” Evans said. “The boys had great desire to see it through towards the end.

“We rode our luck a little bit. We had four or five players at the 80-minute mark whose gas tanks were showing empty. It was like an electric car: when there's no electricity in it, it just stops.

“Some of our players became that. They were Teslas! Elon Musk has a lot to answer for!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bantams. already through to the next round themselves, applied pressure but, other than playing rat-a-tat-tat with the post, couldn't manage to breach the Millers' backline.

Standing by the snow at the end, Evans acknowledged the fans who were now making their way back across the M62 and down the M1.

“Thank you to the people who came to support us,” he said. “It wasn't hundreds, but it's really appreciated. They stayed to the end and it's nice for them to see their team win away from home.

“The boys are pleased. It's just another notch on the board. We've got home advantage and I've always said that at New York Stadium we can entertain the best teams.”

The mercury continued to plummet. Job done, but not pretty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toes and fingertips of the 192 had tingled far more than the action.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Dillon Phillips; Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Zak Jules, Reece James; Shaun McWilliams, Liam Kelly, Joe Hungbo (Jake Hull 90+3); Jack Holmes (Joe Powell 83), Jordan Hugill, Ben Hatton (Sam Nombe 72). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Christ Tiehi, Ciaran McGuckin.

Bradford (3-5-2): Colin Doyle; Cheick Diabate (Jay Benn 70), Paul Huntington, Jack Shepherd (Neill Byrne 40); Brad Halliday, Corry Evans (Richie Smallwood 70), Bobby Pointon, Jamie Walker, Clarke Oduor, Olly Sanderson (Andy Cook 76), Tyler Smith (Vadaine Oliver H-T). Subs not used: Sam Walker, Harry Ibbitson.

Goals: McWilliams 5 (Rotherham)

Referee: Jacob Miles (Sussex)

Attendance: 1,640 (192)