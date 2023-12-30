The anticipated timescale of Peter Kioso's Rotherham United loan recall
The Championship Millers are short on numbers because of an injury crisis and have chosen to recall the right-back from his successful spell at League One Peterborough in next month's transfer window.
The 24-year-old's last game for Posh is set to be the promotion showdown at Derby County on New Year's Day and it is thought he will then head back to AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Rotherham have yet to confirm their decision but Peterborough, who were keen for Kioso to stay with them for the rest of the campaign, have spoken of the player's impending departure from London Road.
Their chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, used his social-media X account to say: "Love 'PK' but we are not in position to buy him currently (summer sure). We will be gutted when he goes back, which is Rotherham's prerogative as they own him etc. Appreciate them loaning him in first place."
Kioso, who was allowed to leave the Millers by former manager Matt Taylor after a difficult first year in S60, has become a huge fans' favourite at Posh and has been made captain.
Peterborough says the defender would have preferred to have stayed with them and they may attempt to sign him permanently before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.
He played in their FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers earlier in the competition which means he is ineligible for Rotherham's trip to the Premier League Cottagers next Friday evening.
The Millers' next league game is at home to Stoke City on January 13 and they will want the former Luton Town man to spend as much time as possible training with them before then.