Kian Spence celebrates his goal for Rotherham United at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DERBY hero Kian Spence has been so desperate to kick-start his Rotherham United career that he's been a regular visitor to boss Matt Hamshaw's office.

The summer signing, who yesterday bagged the goal that saw the Millers emerge as victors at South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley for the first time in well over half a century, was hit by pre-season issues that sidelined him for around six weeks.

The former Barrow man has come good in the last two games after a spell in and out of the side during which he was keen to stress to his manager that he was up to the challenge of League One football.

“He's been knocking on my door quite a bit, telling me he's ready - and, to be fair, he's backed it up,” grinned Hamshaw after the Millers had triumphed at Oakwell and extended their unbeaten sequence to five matches. “He backed it up today and he backed it up against Leyton Orient last week.”

Spence – one of several new signings in midfield – struck a spectacular 64th-minute winner from outside the penalty area at Oakwell and was the visitors' top performer as a 55-year hoodoo came to an end.

The 24-year-old suffered from blisters soon after his arrival and a hamstring complaint then saw him miss the start of the 2025/26 campaign just when he wanted to stake his claim for a place in an area of the team where Rotherham are spoilt for choice.

“The problem was, he had injuries,” Hamshaw said in the wake of a famous victory against the Tykes. “He's then not had that consistent run.

“Look, I've got real good competition in the middle of the park. I didn't bring Dru Yearwood on today, I didn't bring Liam Kelly on today – and they'd probably get in a lot of League One teams.

“Midfield was a position where I wanted to sign players. I probably got a little bit criticised for it earlier, but I wanted to be fluid in that area. Whether we play with two 10s, two 6s, a 6 or two 8s, it's important we can change things in games.”

Meanwhile, the boss praised the commitment of centre-half Zak Jules who reported for duty after becoming a father less than 48 hours before the contest.

“Zak's wife had a baby on Thursday night, so he didn't train on Friday. He's reported straight here today,” Hamshaw said. “I think it shows the character of the lad, the character we have in the camp.

“That grit and resilience is what I think this club's all about.”

Rotherham now have matches in the Vertu Trophy and FA Cup – against Manchester City Under-21s and Swindon Town respectively – before they take on Burton Albion at AESSEAL New York Stadium a week on Tuesday when they will seek to push on from 15th place and move into a top-ten slot.