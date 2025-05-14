Former Rotherham United skipper Richard Wood. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw is ‘aware’ of old boy Richard Wood’s coaching ambitions as the new boss seeks to build his Rotherham United backroom team.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran centre-half, who spent nine years with the Millers, has just retired from playing and is now planning to move into coaching.

Hamshaw wants to add a coach to his staff and told the Advertiser: “I am aware of Woody's situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he stressed that no deal has been struck and that there are several other candidates in the frame.

“All will be revealed in due course,” he said. “As it stands at the minute, there's nothing to say. We're always looking at people, I'm always looking at what I can do and how my set-up looks.”

Hamshaw and Wood have a long history together, having been teammates at Sheffield Wednesday between 2003 and 2005.

They also won three League One promotions with Rotherham when Hamshaw was a coach and Wood became captain during the managerial tenure of Paul Warne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw, at the age of 43, is only four years older than the player who became a Millers legend for his contribution across 256 appearances.

“Woody has been an amazing servant of this club, he's an amazing guy,” the boss said. “I've played with him, he's played under me as a coach. He's a great character and he'll make a good coach. We'll see what happens moving forward.”

An appointment is expected in early June and it would be hugely popular with fans if it turned out to be the former defender they dubbed ‘The Magic Man’ during his playing days.