Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw watched Peterborough United at Mansfield Town on Wednesday night. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United could seal a top-half finish when they bring down the curtain on their League One campaign tomorrow.

The Millers head into the home contest with Peterborough United in 13th spot and with 56 points on the board.

That puts them within striking distance of South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley who are the team immediately above them with a tally of 58.

A win for Rotherham coupled with a defeat or draw for the Tykes at play-off-chasing Reading would see the two clubs switch positions.

“That has to be an incentive,” Millers boss Matt Hamshaw said. “It would be nice to end the season with a positive result.”

Peterborough are one of the best attacking outfits in the division but may field a weakened side at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Star attacker Kwayme Poku may be left out as he eyes a move away from Posh in the close season and the same applies to midfield man Hector Kyprianou.

Centre-backs Manny Fernandez and Oscar Wallin and midfielder Archie Collins – once a transfer target for Rotherham during the managerial tenure of Matt Tayor – are unavailable through injury.

“They're a young team with good players,” said Hamshaw who watched them in action at Mansfield Town during the week.

ONE TO WATCH

Peterborough United paid a six-figure fee to take Kwame Poku from Colchester United in the summer of 2021. Now aged 23, he has proven to be one of the most dangerous attackers in League One and after last weekend's round of fixtures had scored 12 times in 31 outings this term. The speedy right winger had an excellent game in 3-3 draw with Rotherham in October before missing three months with a hamstring injury.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: WWLDLD

Peterborough: LLWDDL

Posh followed up a 1-1 home draw against Bolton Wanderers with a 4-2 loss at Mansfield Town on Wednesday night.

RECENT MEETINGS

Oct 12 2024, League One: Posh 3 Millers 3

Sam Nombe, Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jan 25 2020, League One: Posh 2 Millers 1

Michael Ihiekwe

Dec 29 2019, League One: Millers 4 Posh 0

Richard Wood, Dan Butler og, Joe Ward og, Kyle Vassell

Mar 30 2018, League One: Millers 1 Posh 1

Caolan Lavery

Aug 19 2017, League One: Posh 2 Millers 1

Kieffer Moore

Mar 22 2014, League One: Posh 0 Millers 1

Kieran Agard pen

OPPOSITION BOSS

Darren Ferguson – son of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex – is in his fourth stint in the Peterborough hot-seat. He was a midfielder in his playing days when his clubs included Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wrexham. The 53-year-old began at Posh in 2007 and his most recent appointment came in 2023. He has won League Two and League promotions during his time with them and once managed to keep them in the Championship for two seasons. He has been in charge of Preston North End and also Doncaster Rovers whom he guided into League One.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

After three seasons in the National League, Michael Barlow was promoted to the EFL list at the start of this season. Saturday's match will be the first time he's taken charge of a Rotherham match. This term, he has shown 44 yellow cards and one red in 19 outings.

THE ODDS

A home win is 5/4 and an away triumph 21, with a draw being offered at 5/2. In 38 contests between the clubs since 1970, Rotherham have 13 wins and Peterborough 12.