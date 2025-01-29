Bounce, bounce and over the line, and it gave Evans' men some bounce-bounce themselves.

Dynamic duo Hakeem Odoffin and Mallik Wilks celebrate Rotherham United's winning goal against Cambridge United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE ball arrowed into the far corner of the North Stand stand net and AESSEAL New York Stadium shook with a mixture of relief and delight.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a few chastening minutes, Rotherham United's season had looked like it might be over: a lot of games left to play yet not a lot left to play for.

But now Mallik Wilks had set up Hakeem Odoffin and Haks was doing what Haks so often does: scoring a crucial goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A low flash from the former, a first-time finish in the 69th minute from the latter and a League One encounter that might have been lost was won.

Dynamic duo Hakeem Odoffin and Mallik Wilks celebrate Rotherham United's winning goal against Cambridge United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

It was a moment of quality out of keeping with a contest as grim as the winter Tuesday night it was being played on.

The Millers needed three points. January had been a month of thrilling revival until the juddering shock of a non-performance and defeat three days earlier that stalled all the hard-earned momentum.

The damage to psyche and spirit of a second successive loss to lowly-placed opposition would, in all probability, have been too much of a strain on play-off optimism for any realistic hopes of the top six to have survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dressing room was really down after Burton Albion,” manager Steve Evans said. “We know we let ourselves down on Saturday. We tried really hard on Sunday and Monday to lift the group.

“If we go back to the turn of 2025, it's a top-four points return since then. We're playing catch-up because of our poor start to the season.”

Supporters endured a first half of utter tedium. Cambridge didn't want to play, Rotherham couldn't rouse themselves to and two sides went nowhere against each other: no flair, no excitement, no on-target attempts at either end.

The solitary good thing about the opening period was that only a minute of stoppage time was added so everyone's misery wasn't prolonged for any longer than it needed to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first half, you had a Cambridge team with no intent to go forward,” Evans said. “They sat behind the ball and hoped to get what happened early in the second half: a bit of luck and a goal.

“We didn't move the ball with any purpose, we didn't close down with any purpose, we didn't pass with any purpose. You probably saw me at the edge of my technical area barking at one or two players.

“The goal goes against us, but it probably sparked four or five of our players. Suddenly, somebody like Louie Sibley, who looked sluggish, became a big player for us.

“Joe Powell became a big player and the front two started to stretch the game. The character tonight was about bouncing back from Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge struck four minutes after the restart, that ball having even more Loft than the scorer's surname as U's striker Ryan took aim from close range and smashed it high into the roof of the net.

Crucially, the response from the Millers was immediate, leaving no time for frustration or fear to fester.

“I thought that the supporters, when we went 1-0 down, stood with us,” Evans said. “They were right behind us. Thank you to them.”

Within four minutes, Powell's curling, left-flank delivery was just begging to be headed home and Wilks, with the help of a post, obliged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bounce, bounce and over the line, and it gave Evans' men some bounce-bounce themselves.

A superb Wilks-Sibley link-up saw the home debutant force a fine save from Jack Stevens and then Wilks was the provider again to give Odoffin, who'd moved into midfield after an injury to Alex MacDonald, his moment of uplifting precision in front of the kop

Suddenly, the Millers were looking like the team that had crushed good sides in their previous two New York encounters.

“Garry (boss Monk) has brought a real resilience to Cambridge,” Evans said. “He's made some good signings in the transfer window. I knew it was going to be tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People look at league tables and think: ‘Well, we've dealt with Bolton Wanderers, we've dealt with Charlton Athletic, this should be okay.’

“I'd rather be playing the Boltons and Charltons every week because I know my players will turn up.”

Substitute Sam Nombe, back from a hamstring tweak, might have been awarded a spot-kick while Sibley's feet were as clever as they were quick as he teased an attempt just over the bar.

“We should have a penalty to make it comfortable in the end. Sam was brought down with a clear sight of goal,” said Evans, coming down in his own team's favour for the 20th time in 20 penalty debates so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn't expect yesterday to be coming on. He was training and said: ‘I'll be fit for full training on Thursday.’ I said: ‘You'll be fit for tomorrow morning's fitness test!’

“It was the right decision to introduce him. His pace, purpose and power gave Cambridge a different situation to defend. They couldn't cope.”

After the final whistle, Odoffin and Wilks, walking happily side by side across the turf, were the last players left on the pitch.

It was apt, really, as they'd done more to grace it than anyone else before referee Ross Joyce blew for time.

Victory was theirs, victory was Rotherham's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteenth spot means there is still much work to be done, but gaps to the top 10 and play-off frame of only four and seven points respectively offer encouragement.

Not a pretty evening, not a memorable one. Not to worry.

This was a game where only winning mattered.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald (Sean Raggett 38), Louie Sibley, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks, Andre Green (Sam Nombe 75). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Cambridge (4-3-2-1): Jack Stevens; Jubril Okedina, Michael Morrison, Kelland Watts (George Hoddle 90), Danny Andrew; Liam Bennett (Esapa Osong 85), Jordan Cousins, James Brophy (Paul Digby 68); Elias Kachunga, Josh Stokes (Dom Ballard 68); Ryan Loft (Dan Barton 85). Subs not used: Louis Chadwick, James Gibbons.

Goals: Wilks 53, Odoffin 69 (Rotherham); Loft 49 (Cambridge)

Referee: Ross Joyce (Teesside)

Attendance: 8,162 (260)