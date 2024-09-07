Joe Powell in first-half action for Rotherham United at Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE ball curled into the far corner of Rotherham United's net and the Millers' dream of an away win would have to wait until another day.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers had been leading 1-0 at Charlton Athletic as the League One clash entered its final 20 minutes and the travelling fans had been scenting a first road triumph since November 2022.

A draw was still an excellent result against a side in the play-off reckoning and unbeaten at home in third-tier combat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Kelly had put Steve Evans' men in front with a long-range wonder-goal but Charlton replied in kind with that equaliser from Chuks Aneke.

Joe Powell in first-half action for Rotherham United at Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham will be confident of entering the top-six reckoning themselves sooner rather than later as they get their season on track following a frustrating beginning to their campaign.

After an even start at the Valley, the Millers had a let-off on seven minutes when Gassan Ahadme fired over the bar from around 12 yards when he had the time and space to put the home side ahead.

The Millers had their first serious attempt on goal in the 20th minute as Sam Nombe took advantage of a ricochet that went in his favour to run in and test Will Mannion with a low shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallik Wilks stung the goalkeeper's palms with a 20-yard soon afterwards while the visitors were enjoying a spell in the ascendancy.

At the other end, Thierry Small curled an effort wide but keeper Dillon Phillips always had it covered.

The match was one of only three taking place in the third tier because of the international break and Charlton, who had three players away with their countries, had turned down the chance to have it postponed.

Kick-off was delayed by ten minutes when the Rotherham’s team bus got caught in south-east London traffic congestion on the way from the hotel to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half of a tight clash finished all square and both teams will have gone in at the interval thinking they could edge it in the second period.

The Millers had made only one change to the side that had beaten Huddersfield Town a week earlier in the Yorkshire derby at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Joe Rafferty was fit for the first time since opening day and came in at right-back, with Hakeem Odoffin moving from the backline into midfield where Christ Tiehi was absent after picking up a knock against the Terriers.

For Charlton, Conor Coventry, who played a part in Rotherham’s 2023 Championship survival, started and there was a place on the bench for another former New York loanee, Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips was once an Addicks player and the shot-stopper received a warm reception when he took his place in front of the Valley kop for the second half.

Cameron Humphreys got in two headers on goal, the first, from a corner, lacking the power to trouble Mannion and the second, from a free-kick, sailing over the bar.

Kelly had no such problem hitting the target on 58 minutes, striking the ball so, so sweetly from 25 yards out and then watching it fly beyond the keeper into the corner of the net.

The scorer produced a goal-saving block on Tyreece Campbell but the Millers were pegged back in the 72nd minute when Aneke bent in a superb 20-yard effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was much better than the first, with the game opening up and both sides trying for a winner.

Jordan Hugill drove the ball just wide in the 87th minute before the referee called time on a hard-fought contest between two decent sides.

Six-hundred-and-sixty-nine days without that elusive away victory. But this was a scoreline and display offering much encouragement to Rotherham.

We can wait a little longer.

Charlton (3-5-2): Will Mannion; Alex Mitchell, Lloyd Jones, Macauley Gillesphey; Kayne Ramsay, Greg Docherty, Conor Coventry, Luke Berry (Allan Campbell 60), Thierry Small; Matt Godden (Tyreece Campbell 60), Gassan Ahadme (Chuks Aneke 60). Subs not used: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Dan Potts, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tennai Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Hakeem Odoffin, Liam Kelly (Alex MacDonald 76), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Esapa Osong 83); Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 76), Sam Nombe (Shaun McWilliams 76). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Joe Hungbo.

Goals: Kelly 58 (Rotherham), Aneke 72 (Charlton).

Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire).

Attendance: 13,569 (616).