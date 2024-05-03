g

The Millers' 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at their old Millmoor ground on May 2 1981 saw the club clinch the old Division Three title under manager Ian Porterfield.

Silverware was lifted by one of the all-time great Rotherham squads that included Ronnie Moore, Tony Towner, Rod Fern, John Seasman, Gerry Forrest, Paul Stancliffe and John Breckin.

In front of an expectant crowd of 11,497, the Millers went in front through Moore and were pegged back by the visitors before Fern bagged the winner to spark wild scenes of celebration

John Breckin who played in that unforgettable 1981 encounter with Plymouth Argyle. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The matchball ended up going home with referee Peter Tyldesley and has remained in his possession ever since.Until now.

The former official is travelling from his Stockport home to be a guest of club life president Breckin in the corporate suite at New York for tomorrow's Cardiff City clash and he's bringing the ball with him.

He is kindly donating it to the Millers and it is set to go on show at the stadium they have called home since 2012.

Breckin played in the Plymouth clash and remembers the chaotic occasion well.

“Time was almost up and some supporters had already run on to the pitch a few times,” he recalled. “I was standing next to Paul Stancliffe and the referee had just given an offside decision.

“He whispered to us that he was about to blow the final whistle and said we should be prepared. As soon as it went ‘Stan’ and I ran like hell for the dressing room.

“I always remember, (goalkeeper) Ray Mountford had come out of his net. He went running back to try to get his gloves - he had about six pairs in there - but the fans beat him to it.

“Most of the players managed to make it back unscathed but there was one who stayed out and milked the attention for all it was worth. You know what Ronnie's like! I think he finally came back in with none of his kit left on.”

Man in the middle Tyldesley took the ball back to the referee's room and was invited to keep it as a memento.

Earlier this year, he and Rotherham fan Matthew Norcliffe came across each other on a Facebook site featuring an old photograph of Fern, Norcliffe contacted Breckin and the return of the souvenir progressed from there.

Breckin said: “It's been great talking to Peter to arrange everything. He's in his 80s now and is a lovely man.”