Richard Wood salutes fans in his final Rotherham United home match.

​​A WEEK before the new season starts, Rotherham United legend Richard Wood will do something he's never done before.

The man who wore the captain's armband, won promotions, inspired Wembley glory and had a ‘Magic’ song during nearly a decade as a Miller will turn up at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

And he'll head for the away dressing room.

The centre-half played 256 times for Rotherham before leaving against his will at the end of the 2022/23 Championship survival campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Wood thanks fans after his last Rotherham United home match.

One-hundred-and-thirty of those outings came at New York and, after parking his car, he always made his way to the inner sanctum furthest down the corridor on the right to pull on a red-and-white jersey.

This time, for the first-ever time, he'll take an earlier door on Saturday August 3 into the space reserved for the opposition side as he arrives with new club Doncaster Rovers.

Even though he's been gone for more than than 12 months, the magic man with the magic song has been granted a testimonial year in recognition of past services and the pre-season curtain-raiser with League One Rotherham's South Yorkshire neighbours from the division below will be the main event.

Wood was given a hero's farewell after his last Millers home match, on May 1 2023, and the prospect of a return to S60 thrills him and unnerves him in equal measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel very proud to be awarded a testimonial,” he says. “They are rare things these days. I'm a bit apprehensive, though. I'm not a showman who seeks out the limelight.

“I do like it – everyone does – but at the same time I find it hard being the centre of attention. That final game when all the fans were clapping and chanting, I didn't know what to do.

“I get the same sort of feeling with this. I just want it to go well as possible. I don't want there to be only 500 fans turning up.”

No fear there. Rotherham followers will turn out in numbers for someone who bled - literally on many an occasion - for the cause while a drove of the player's family members and friends will also be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've all got to buy tickets, mind,” he grins. “There are no freebies! I'm sure it will be a nice day for everyone.

“I'm hoping there's a big Doncaster contingent too. I'm sure there will be because towards the end of last season the away following was very good as we made a late charge to the play-offs.

“It's a derby and that's why it works well. I wanted a proper game, not one where I got old teammates back together. The tempo in those sort of matches isn't very good and I think fans want to come to watch a real contest. It will be a good test for both sides.

“It will be lovely to rub shoulders with Millers fans again. It will be nice to savour those nine years and reminisce about them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea of a testimonial was first mooted by supporters who made their feelings known to the club. Chairman Tony Stewart was happy to oblige.

He and Wood have a warm relationship and were once famously spotted outside New York, each with a cigar in hand, enjoying each other's company after an end-of-season bash.

“The chairman has been unbelievable,” the defender says. “I've spoken to him a few times and he's been brilliant. It's been a long time in the planning. I'm chuffed that he's honouring me and letting me do it.”

Rovers have also played their part. Wood is their leader now but they fully respect his Rotherham history and gave their blessing as readily as Stewart did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Official verification of the veteran's departure from the Millers came in a murky corner inside the DW Stadium on May 8 in 2023.

A week on from the survival-sealing New York Championship win over Middlesbrough, he led the team to a 0-0 last-day draw against Wigan Athletic and was given another massed salute, this time by a 4,500-strong away following.

Everyone had known for weeks that the skipper would be moving on but it still jarred the afternoon's mood of celebration when then-manager Matt Taylor confirmed to journalists that the skipper was being released.

Wood had never wanted to leave and had been in talks over a new contract before Taylor's appointment seven months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was something that was taken out of my hands,” he says. “It wasn't up to me whether I stayed. It was difficult.

“That's why I'm glad I've now got this game which brings me back to New York. It will be a nice feeling. As much as that last home game was unbelievable, you look back and think: ‘I should have done this, I should have done that.’ You find it hard to take it all in and say a proper goodbye.

“Now I've got another moment where I get to see the fans again. I'm hoping to hear my song again!”

As for being in New York's 'other' changing room ... “It will feel weird,” he admits. “However, I'm a Doncaster player and I want to do as well as I can for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know what I'm like - when I cross that white line, I'll be going all out to win.”

The man who bagged 22 goals in Millers colours but has yet to open his Rovers account adds: “I'll be going all out to score as well!”

Wood joined Rotherham in June 2014 and for a long time it looked like a move that wasn't working out. There were loans at Crawley Town and Fleetwood Town, he spent time at Chesterfield and, under Alan Stubbs, he was exiled from the first-team squad.

By the time the old warrior gloriously scored both goals in the 2018 League One Play-off Final triumph over Shrewsbury Town the joke was that it had taken him four seasons to become an overnight sensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Warne gave him a new one-year deal. Then another ... and another ... and another ... and another.

“There were downs,” he reflects. “There were Championship relegations and at times I was out of favour. But there were so many good experiences that far outweigh the negative ones. Me and Rotherham were an ideal fit as I moved into my 30s.

“I was 28/29 when I signed and when things didn't go too well for the first few years it looked like I wouldn't be going on for much longer. But look at me now ... I'm still playing and I'll be 39 in a couple of weeks. That's all down to the perfect match I ended up having.

“I think the fans took to me because of the sort of player I am. I'm not the most skilful, I'm not the best whatsoever, but I have grit and determination, I work hard and I give everything in every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I play and I'm not bothered about my safety - I'll throw my body on the line. I think that's what fans want to see from someone wearing their shirt.”

As well as his Wembley exploits against the Shrews, Wood won two other League One promotions and lifted the Papa Johns Trophy at the national stadium.

The reaction from the stands after the Boro game is his abiding New York memory. “It reduced me to tears,” he says. “It was so nice to walk around with my two boys as well. That made everything even more special.”

Yet one other moment also lingers …

The captain had been unceremoniously dropped and found himself a spectator in the battle for second-tier survival from early January 2023 until mid April when injuries forced boss Taylor's hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came on as a sub against Luton Town,” the player recalls. “The fans had been brilliant when I was warming up, then the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up as I ran on to the pitch because the ovation was unbelievable. It makes you feel wanted and loved.

“I'd been out of the picture for a good few months. It was so good to come back in for the last few games and help us to stay up. The reception I got that day, I won’t ever forget it.”

That bond with Millers supporters will never be broken.

On August 3, Wood will emerge from the away changing room in an away jersey.

But, in so, so many ways, New York will always be home.

******************************

Tickets for the match, which will be Rotherham's final outing before they begin their bid for League One promotion, are already on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are priced at £12 for adults, £8 concessions, £8 juveniles (14 to 17 years old), £5 juniors (eight to 13) and £1 under-eights.

Payment on the day is available but comes with a £2 mark-up in all categories except under-eights (£1 extra).

Meanwhile, there is also a £89 hospitality package that brings with it an audience with Wood himself after the game.

Also included is a two-course meal, a souvenir programme, an exclusive ‘Woody gift’ and a paid bar.