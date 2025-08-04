Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are on the hunt for a centre-half and that might not be the end of their summer recruitment, manager Mat Hamshaw has revealed.

The boss, who is keen to make an experienced central defender his 11th capture of the transfer window, plans to continue to keep a close eye on the market as September 1 deadline day approaches.

“I never stop looking,” he said after watching his squad open their League One campaign with a 2-1 home win over Port Vale on Saturday. “When you stop looking to make your team better, you've retired.”

Hamshaw is working on a smaller budget than the one enjoyed by his predecessor, Steve Evans, last year and may need to let some of existing players leave to free up wages if he is to bring in more new faces.

However, with the Millers having only just just reached the stage where they can hold full-scale training games, no departures are imminent.

“Not at the minute,” Hamshaw said. “I just don't think I can let anyone leave at this moment. I'm not saying that won't change in the coming weeks. But, as things stand, I can't afford to let anybody out until I get replacements in.”

The window was a slow affair for Rotherham until a glut of incomings in the three weeks leading up to the big kick-off significantly boosted their numbers.

The manager of four months admits he would have liked to have done more business more quickly as he undertakes what he describes as “a reset” of the club following two disappointing years.

Speaking last Thursday, he said: This is the first week we've been able to do 11 v 11 in training. We've been able to implement a lot more coaching things that we would have liked to have implemented earlier on.

“You don't get everything you want on day one. That's part and parcel of management.

“We're here for a long process. We're on a learning curve. A lot of people might not want to hear that but it's where we are at the moment. That could look amazing come the end of the season.”

Against Vale, the only two fit senior players not given any game time were midfielder Shaun McWilliams and winger Jack Holmes. The former was an unused substitute while the latter didn't make the matchday 18.

“I left Holmesy out and I was gutted for the lad because he's had a good pre-season,” Hamshaw said.

“We need a good strong group who are all in it together. I've explained to the lads that it's not the 11 who win, it's the 22/23/24.”