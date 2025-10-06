Rotherham United loan centre-half Thomas Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw remembers taking the Sunday phone call.

The centre-half who'd been the final signing of the summer transfer had played superbly a day earlier, he'd skipped upstairs to the corporate area to accept his Man-of-the-Match award, he'd bid a cheery farewell to his new manager.

“Gaffer, it's bad news.”

Thomas Holmes was out of action after just one appearance.

The loanee's display in the 1-0 win over Exeter City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on September 6 had been little short of sensational. No player should be judged on one performance, but the evidence was compelling …

The Luton Town man was a perfect fit at an imperfect time for Rotherham United.

Ten games into the new campaign, under the manager brought in last March to reset the club, the Millers find themselves in 22nd spot in League One.

The table doesn't lie. A lot of good work is going on behind the scenes – new structures, new working practices, new standards being put in place at the training ground – but points are the only way to ease the concern.

As Hamshaw has said numerous times: “It's about results.”

Rotherham deserved to lose at Stevenage, were well beaten at Cardiff, were the better team at Doncaster Rovers for a while and led against AFC Wimbledon and Mansfield Town but couldn't stay on top. Five league away games, five defeats

They were worthy winners over Port Vale and Exeter, had the better of a 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic, couldn't really complain about a 1-0 loss to Stockport County and should have seen out the game against Bradford City when they led 2-0 before conceding twice against the side who were topping the division. Five league home games, reason for hope.

Striker Martin Sherif has just started playing again after injury, fellow marksman Sam Nombe is on the brink of a comeback following a two-month absence, and the twin threat of that duo should transform the Millers as an attacking force.

Yet, maybe, it's the player further away from a return who has been missed the most.

“We're a young team,” said Hamshaw. “We needed a leader, someone to talk, someone to organise. That's why we brought in Thomas Holmes.”

The opening weeks of the campaign have played out against the backdrop of a crowded treatment room and at one stage the casualty count was nudging double figures.

“I was honest at the start of the season about where we are as a club,” Hamshaw said. “Would I like the progress to be quicker than it is? Yes. But, at the same time, I'm less than 20 league games in as a manager and the group I've put together is a new one.

“I feel that day by day we are getting better. The time that all the injured players are back will be amazing, because then we'll have a competitive group to pick from. You could argue that at times we've not had that.

“Competition only helps. When you're training against good players, you make each other better. Good numbers also let you do different things in training.

“Only recently have we had 20-plus fit men. We've been able to do 10 v 10 and 11 v 11 in different scenarios. It's easy doing it against mannequins, it's far better doing it against other players.

“The team identity that I want, we just need to put that together for 90 minutes. The numbers we have back and the bodies that we can put on the pitch, it'll make a massive difference moving forward.”

Dan Gore is developing into the kind of tenacious competitor and creative passer and runner we all thought he could be become, Shaun McWilliams has played at the top of his game, Denzel Hall has shown class and consistency in whatever position he's been picked and Ar'Jany Martha has demonstrated class although not yet consistency.

Rotherham have harnessed Josh Benson's quality in a forward role. Now they must do what none of his previous clubs have managed and keep him fit for prolonged periods.

New boys Kian Spence and Dru Yearwood have yet to get going, Joe Powell and Reece James haven't been the players of last season, Zak Jules has a physique that screams dominance but a mind that begs to differ and Joe Rafferty has suffered as a natural right-back being asked to perform centre-half duties.

Up front, Jordan Hugill has been willing but unable.

Teams have been in the drop zone before and come back to finish in the top six, but that's not a climb the Millers are going to make.

“I was speaking to Liam Kelly the other day about how his old club, Coventry City, got in the play-offs and they were bottom of the league after ten games or something,” Hamshaw said.

“Look, I'm not saying we're going to get in the play-offs, but what I am saying is that there'll be an upturn. There'll definitely be an upturn, and the fans just need to stick with it.

“I appreciate the support, I appreciate the things they're doing for the club. We haven't had much to sing about as a fan base for a few years now, so I ‘get’ it.

“I'm not saying it's all rosy in the garden and everything's great. I saw this coming. I've been telling everybody: ‘Look, it's not going to be plain sailing.’ Even last year when we won games when I came in, I was saying it then.”

This season is about change, about development, about Rotherham being a stronger third-tier side at the end of the campaign than they were at the start of it.

Come May, the big earners will leave, allowing most of the budget to be concentrated on the future rather than tied up in the past.

“I see what's happening at the club,” Hamshaw said. “It'll be a great place again, it's just going to take a bit of time. Once those good times do come back, I'll be exactly the same in my manner as I am now. I'm not getting too high, I'm not getting too low.”

Lenny Agbaire and Jamal Baptiste have potential (let's just not mention Bradford) and can grow together.

Kion Etete's talent offers another choice in attack. Give him enough minutes to stir his motivation and not so many that his brittle body breaks down.

Cameron Dawson has kept his team in games with his saves but sometimes lacks authority and too often adopts a similar approach to crosses as he does to penalties – one foot on the goalline.

Hamshaw has spoken of bringing back the DNA. “We fight, we scrap, we dig in.“ Well, not away from home so far. The restoration of Rotherham's identity is only partially complete.

Happily, that long injury list has shortened. At last, the boss is reaching the point where he can look behind him in the dugout and see a game-changing presence among his substitutes.

The Millers need to find a way to finish more matches in the manner in which they've started them, and that requires a shift in mentality - a tougher outlook, a keener desire, a harder edge.

“A lot of the game is coached these days, so you end up with a 60-minute kind of coaching game, then that last half an hour becomes almost 'free will' sometimes,” Hamshaw said.

“Coaching manuals go out the window and the best men win. That's where you need your bigger players - your better players, your players who want the ball in tight areas, the players who aren't afraid of making mistakes.

“We're ten games into a season and we're building something. We'll get there.”

Before a certain man's debut, the Millers had failed to keep a league clean sheet. Since his only appearance, they haven't recorded another.

That Sunday call to Hamshaw from head of performance Ross Burbeary altered the landscape. An anticipated December return can't come soon enough.

Sherif, Nombe and Etete have more than enough between them to ask questions of any backline in the division.

Holmes is the man to answer the questions in Rotherham's own defence.