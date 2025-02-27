Team news: Who's in and who's out for Rotherham United against Bristol Rovers this weekend
The 26-year-old, who has excelled as a defensive midfielder since the turn of the year, was absent for last Saturday's League One derby with Barnsley, after missing a week of training with a flu-like virus.
He recovered over the weekend and returned to the club's Roundwood base on Monday.
“We gave Cam a lighter workout on his first day and he then did a full session on Tuesday,” manager Steve Evans said.
“He's fine. It's good to have him back because he is a big player for us.”
Louie Sibley has been given the green light after rolling his ankle and being replaced during the second half of the Barnsley encounter.
“He's good to go,” Evans said. “It was only a minor thing. He's trained this week.”
Another midfielder, Shaun McWilliams, is also hoping to make the long trip to the Memorial Stadium.
The summer signing was pressed into bench duty against the Tykes slightly ahead of schedule after missing seven matches with a hamstring issue and should make the matchday squad as long as he suffers no setbacks in training.
However, Liam Kelly has been ruled out even though, like Humphreys, he has shaken off a bug.
The veteran playmaker is still troubled by a calf complaint and isn't due to back out on the Roundwood grass until Monday.
