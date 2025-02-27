Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

KEY man Cameron Humphreys has recovered from illness and is in the frame to face Bristol Rovers for Rotherham United this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, who has excelled as a defensive midfielder since the turn of the year, was absent for last Saturday's League One derby with Barnsley, after missing a week of training with a flu-like virus.

He recovered over the weekend and returned to the club's Roundwood base on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We gave Cam a lighter workout on his first day and he then did a full session on Tuesday,” manager Steve Evans said.

Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He's fine. It's good to have him back because he is a big player for us.”

Louie Sibley has been given the green light after rolling his ankle and being replaced during the second half of the Barnsley encounter.

“He's good to go,” Evans said. “It was only a minor thing. He's trained this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another midfielder, Shaun McWilliams, is also hoping to make the long trip to the Memorial Stadium.

The summer signing was pressed into bench duty against the Tykes slightly ahead of schedule after missing seven matches with a hamstring issue and should make the matchday squad as long as he suffers no setbacks in training.

However, Liam Kelly has been ruled out even though, like Humphreys, he has shaken off a bug.

The veteran playmaker is still troubled by a calf complaint and isn't due to back out on the Roundwood grass until Monday.