Talks taking place ... Rotherham United home in on new midfielder
They are in negotiations with the young player's club who are due to make a decision shortly.
Evans said last week, following Rathbone's departure to League One rivals Wrexham, that he had been given the go-ahead to sign a replacement.
“It's very much moved on,” he said this morning. “We're talking to a club now, I'm talking to their manager.
“This boy would be coming from a really good club where they have good options.
“This kid is young. He made a really good impression last season and has particularly done so this pre-season. It comes down to whether they decide to keep him in the door or not.”
The player concerned tops Rotherham's wanted list but they have an alternative in mind in case the deal doesn't go through.
“The chairman and board are aware of the two individuals – because there always has to be a fall-back – we are looking at,” Evans said. “We have to keep our patience and see where things go.”
Rotherham want the midfielder to be one of three additions to their squad and they remain in the hunt for a winger and a 'number 10'. A loan switch for Sheffield Wednesday wide man Mallik Wilks is believed to be close.
Any new midfield man is unlikely to feature against Bristol Rovers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday even if a move is suddenly agreed.
“I don't think it's going to happen in time to affect the starting 11,” said Evans who has overseen a squad overhaul since his April appointment.
“A player needs to be in the building for a couple of days, getting to know his new teammates, our systems, how we play and what the expectations are.”
The boss is prepared to be patient, saying: “We need two or three players but we need them to be the right two or three.
“We can't just be going and signing any player. I think this club at particular times in the last 18 months has signed any player.”
