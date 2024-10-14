Rotherham United manager Steve Evans at Peterborough United on Saturday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans is set to be hit with a touchline ban as punishment for the number of times he has been booked this season.

Reports that the Millers manager picked up his sixth caution against Peterborough United last weekend are well wide of the mark.

But the yellow card issued by Merseyside referee Elliot Bell was the Scot's third of the campaign and that puts him in disciplinary hot water.

Three bookings trigger a one-match suspension and the FA today told the Advertiser that it will apply to this Saturday's home League One clash with Wrexham.

It will be the second time Evans has served a ban since his April return to the Rotherham hot-seat.

He watched from AESSEAL New York Stadium's West Stand when the Millers beat Mansfield Town 2-0 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in August after being charged by the FA with misconduct following an after-match incident on opening day at Exeter City.

He was cautioned at Posh for his protests when striker Sam Nombe went down inside the box and a penalty wasn’t awarded.