Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett's involvement in Rotherham United's festive fixture schedule hinges on an impending date with a knee specialist.

The centre-half, a key man for the Millers when fit, was forced to sit out yesterday's 3-0 home win over Northampton Town that lifted the club to 17th spot in League One.

A surgeon's verdict will either clear him to play within a week or lead to an operation and rule him out until the new year.

“Our medical team's view is that it's the meniscus, which is a cartilage around where Sean's had bone bruising,” manager Steve Evans told the Advertiser.

“He'll speak to a consultant on Monday or Tuesday. Depending on the consultant's prognosis, we'll go from there.

“It could be: ‘Get on with it, have an injection and play.’ That takes three days. If it's going to have to be keyhole surgery, it's three weeks.

“We'd love to have him available. He's massive for us.”

Rotherham are fortunate that they are well stocked in central defence. Utility man Hakeem Odoffin stepped into Raggett's place against the Cobblers and played well alongside the excellent Zak Jules. Jamie McCart provided on the bench and Cameron Humphreys couldn't even make the matchday 18.

Reflecting on a third successive victory, Evans said: "I thought Haks was good and Zak was immense. He's getting better and better. If Andre Green hadn't been on the pitch Zak would have walked the man-of-the-match award.

The Millers travel to Mansfield Town next Saturday and then have home clashes against Wigan Athletic (Boxing Day) and Stockport County (December 29) before a New Year’s Day visit to Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, midfielder Christ Tiehi is being assessed after being replaced at half-time yesterday by Liam Kelly who was back in the squad after illness and a family situation.

“Christ got a bang – I think it was to the top of his shoulder,” Evans said. “He was struggling to get going again so we took him off.

“When you've got Liam sitting on the bench, it helps. He was desperate to play.”