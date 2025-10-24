Rotherham United's Lenny Agbaire goes down at Cardiff City before having to be replaced. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SUMMER signing Lenny Agbaire may need an operation to cure the problem that has been keeping him out of first-team contention for Rotherham United.

The young centre-half has been sidelined by tightness in both of his groins and has sat out the last two League One fixtures after returning early from the Scotland Under-21s camp with the complaint during the recent international break.

Rotherham are hoping that the former Celtic prospect can come back into the fold while he nurses the issue and that surgery, if needed, can wait until the close of the campaign next May.

However, there is a prospect that an op might have to take place much sooner.

“We're trying to manage it,” boss Matt Hamshaw said. “If we manage it and we can get him through, great. And then there's potential for an operation at the end of the season.”

“But if he's not right, then, depending on the pain, surgery may have to happen before then. There's no point in him just trying to get through if the pain worsens.”

Any prolonged absence would be a blow as the 20-year-old was a commanding figure at the heart of the backline in his first three games for his new club.

He then suffered severe bone bruising to a leg at Cardiff City and was in the treatment room for six weeks. Two more appearances followed after his comeback before his latest trouble surfaced.

Agbaire made a tentative return to training yesterday and has yet to take a full part in group sessions.

He had experienced only a brief taste of senior football – in a loan spell with Scottish Championship side Ayr United last term - prior to his Rotherham arrival and Hamshaw has a theory that the step up to the tougher environment of England's third tier and the defender's tender years are behind the latest ailment.

“I think that because of his age and because of his development and because of first-team games and because he's still growing, it all kind of boils into this,” the manager said. ”He's probably put a bit too much pressure on his groins.”

The player has already had an injection and was due to have another one today.

“We'll see where we go from there,” Hamshaw said.