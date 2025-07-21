New Rotherham United man Josh Benson.

MIDFIELD man Josh Benson today became the second Rotherham United trialist to earn a permanent deal with the League One Millers.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who attracted a seven-figure fee when he left Burnley for Barnsley four seasons ago, has signed a one-year contract and there is an option for it to be extended by a further 12 months.

Benson's talent isn't in doubt and he has done well at Championship level, but his chequered fitness record saw Rotherham take their time assessing him before adding him to their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmation of his signing comes two days after Dru Yearwood committed his future to the club after also impressing on trial.

The announcement is the start of what the Millers hope will be a busy week of recruitment.

Benson is new boy number six and there is hope that the figure will rise to the eight by the time of the final friendly of pre-season, at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The next arrivals are expected to be a wing-back and a centre-half.