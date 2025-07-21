Summer signing number six for Rotherham United
The 25-year-old, who attracted a seven-figure fee when he left Burnley for Barnsley four seasons ago, has signed a one-year contract and there is an option for it to be extended by a further 12 months.
Benson's talent isn't in doubt and he has done well at Championship level, but his chequered fitness record saw Rotherham take their time assessing him before adding him to their squad.
Confirmation of his signing comes two days after Dru Yearwood committed his future to the club after also impressing on trial.
The announcement is the start of what the Millers hope will be a busy week of recruitment.
Benson is new boy number six and there is hope that the figure will rise to the eight by the time of the final friendly of pre-season, at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
The next arrivals are expected to be a wing-back and a centre-half.
