Summer signing number six for Rotherham United

By Paul Davis
Published 21st Jul 2025, 18:38 BST
New Rotherham United man Josh Benson.placeholder image
New Rotherham United man Josh Benson.
MIDFIELD man Josh Benson today became the second Rotherham United trialist to earn a permanent deal with the League One Millers.

The 25-year-old, who attracted a seven-figure fee when he left Burnley for Barnsley four seasons ago, has signed a one-year contract and there is an option for it to be extended by a further 12 months.

Benson's talent isn't in doubt and he has done well at Championship level, but his chequered fitness record saw Rotherham take their time assessing him before adding him to their squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Confirmation of his signing comes two days after Dru Yearwood committed his future to the club after also impressing on trial.

The announcement is the start of what the Millers hope will be a busy week of recruitment.

Benson is new boy number six and there is hope that the figure will rise to the eight by the time of the final friendly of pre-season, at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The next arrivals are expected to be a wing-back and a centre-half.

Related topics:BarnsleyBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice