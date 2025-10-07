Jack Holmes in first-half action for Rotherham United against Oldham Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United had two of their substitutes to thank as they put their first points on the board in the Vertu Trophy.

The League One Millers were trailing 2-1 to League Two opposition as the clocked ticked down at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight but a goal created by Joe Rafferty and a strike from Reece James gave them a last-gasp victory.

Both them had started the Northern Group E clash against Oldham Athletic on the bench.

Rotherham had fallen two goals in arrears as they paid the price for a poor first-half display.

They were much better after the break, however, and Kian Spence began the comeback before Rafferty and James completed it.

The home team found themselves behind after only 44 seconds when Kai Payne crossed for Luke Hannant to score with a first-time effort at the back post.

The visitors looked lively in the opening stages but the next opportunity fell to the home side in the tenth minute.

Spence's low cross found Kion Etete in a good position only for the striker to miscue his shot slightly and send the ball spinning over the bar.

The game suffered a long delay when Tom Conlon went down injured and there was sympathetic applause from both sets of followers when Oldham's captain was eventually stretchered off.

The Millers should have been level just after the half-hour mark but Etete was again off target, heading an inch too high when Jack Holmes delivered the ball into the danger area.

It was a bad miss and Athletic made Rotherham pay by doubling their advantage in the 36th minute.

Ryan Woods' free-kick was met by Joe Quigley and when the ball looped into the air no-one was marking Reagan Ogle who scurried in to nod the ball past Cameron Dawson.

The clash had drawn only a sparse crowd and much of the stadium was closed off. Millers fans were housed in the East Stand near to the kop while the gaggle of Oldham supporters, numbering around 150, were further down the same side of the ground.

Rotherham had handed first senior starts to young duo Hamish Douglas and Kane Richardson who both had two previous substitute appearances under their belts.

Neither of them survived beyond the break on a night that represented a tough learning curve for them.

The Millers stirred into life seven minutes after the restart with a stunning piece of play from Spence.

Quick feet from the summer signing gave him a sight of goal from outside the penalty box and he fired a right-foot shot into the top corner of the North Stand net.

It was a spectacular way for him to open his account for the club.

Soon afterwards, they went close to a leveller when Martin Sherif turned sharply and saw his low effort turned away by the leg of Oldham goalkeeper Tom Donaghy.

Holmes had been by far the Millers' best player and another cross from the wing-back saw Zak Jules head wastefully wide.

Rotherham threw on another youngster, striker Josh Ayres, as they fought in vain for an equaliser.

The substitute thought he’d restored parity in the 86th minute but a flag was raised for handball. Within a matter of seconds, though, the Millers were level when a speculative attempt from Joe Rafferty that may well have been an intended cross was inadvertently headed in by an opponent.

Even better was to come in time added on when James sealed the victory with a sweet shot.

Matt Hamshaw’s men now head into their final group-stage match against Manchester City Under-21s later this month when another triumph would send them through to the knockout phase.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Hamish Douglas (Joe Rafferty H-T), Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste; Dru Yearwood; Jack Holmes, Shaun McWilliams (Josh Ayres 80), Kian Spence, Kane Richardson (Reece James H-T); Martin Sherif (Dan Gore 63), Kion Etete (Jordan Hugill H-T). Subs not used: Denzel Hall, Joe Powell.

Oldham (4-2-3-1): Tom Donaghy; Reagan Ogle, Will Sutton, Charlie Olsen (Manny Monthe 75), Jake Leake; Ryan Woods, Tom Conlon (Kieron Morris 28); Tom Pett, Kai Payne (Oli Hammond 63), Luke Hannant; Joe Quigley (Mike Fondop 63). Subs not used: Mathew Hudson, Joe Garner, Josh Hawkes.

Goals: Spence 52, own goal 87, James 90+1 (Rotherham); Hannant 1, Ogle 36 (Oldham)

Referee: Aaron Bannister (Yorkshire)

Attendance: 1,310 (145)