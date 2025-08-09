Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw will hold an urgent meeting with Rotherham United's top brass after losing four players in the opening week of the season to injuries.

The Millers were already without midfielder Josh Benson and wing-back Marvin Kaleta for this afternoon's League One clash against Stevenage and then strike duo Sam Nombe and Kion Etete limped out of the 1-0 reverse at the Lamex Stadium.

The boss believes that the club must add to their attacking options as soon as possible in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

“I'm aware of what's needed,” he said after watching his side fail to muster a single effort on target. “We need probably another couple of bodies. We've lost Sam and Kion today.

“I've said we had no goal threat and now I'm without two strikers. I'll have to sit down with the board of directors, see what we can do and try to bring in somebody in that area.

“We need to strengthen there because, at the minute, we're not creating enough opportunities.”

Rotherham are down to only two fit centre-forwards: Jordan Hugill and youngster Ciaran McGuckin who has only just returned from ankle trouble.

Nombe went off with what appeared to be hamstring damage while substitute Etete, who had been on the pitch for just 20 minutes, limped out of proceedings holding his groin.

“It's too early to tell with either of them,” Hamshaw said. “I know what Sam is like as a character. He doesn't come off unless he's done something serious. We'll see. I'll have everything crossed. The same with Kion. He came on and rolled his ankle over the ball.”

A prolonged absence for Nombe would hit the club hard as he is their only real source of goals.

Hamshaw is also in the market for a centre-half and may also seek to reinforce other parts of his squad.

The Millers, in the early stages of what their new manager describes as “a reset”, failed to build on their first-day win over Port Vale last weekend and fell to a 40th-minute header from Jamie Reid.

They were second best for most of the contest and were particularly poor up to half-time.

“I'm disappointed and frustrated,” Hamshaw said. “I've already talked about us being up and down. We've just got to stop this not turning up for halves of football. In the first half, we didn't turn up.

“Stevenage get the lead. In the second half, we're huffing and puffing without really creating a lot. There's lots to work on. I'm not going to rant and rave, it's the second game of the season.

“There's going to be change; I don't like how long it's taking. It's a bit inconsistent at the minute. We've got to keep believing. We've had a huge turnover of players this summer. We've got to be sensible with how we do it.”