Sam Nombe celebrates a goal against Lincoln City. Picture Jim Brailsford

​SAM Nombe plus one ...

Take your pick from five other strikers. Yes, five!

Rotherham United are finally spoiled for choice as they head into Saturday's derby against Barnsley at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Nombe is a near-certain starter up front and manager Steve Evans has a full complement of other attackers from which to choose the record signing's partner in the frontline.

Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill, Andre Green and Josh Kayode should be in the squad when the Tykes come calling in S60.

All of them with the exception of Hugill have been injury absentees this season and last weekend's trip to Reading was the first time every one of them has made the matchday 18 at the same time.

“We had better options off the bench rather than having to go with kids,” said Evans who has been glad to have had no midweek fixture taking the focus away from the South Yorkshire showdown.

“We need to keep these players fit. We've got an absolutely massive game against Barnsley next week. It's been good having a free week to prepare for it.”

Nombe, who was signed for a £1-million-plus fee in the summer of 2023, struggled to make an impact in the Championship in his first year with Rotherham under Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson but has been one of the Millers' best performers in the division below.

“We've given him belief and not played him up front on his own with 10 men 60 yards away,” said Evans. “We've given him the system and personnel to give him a chance.

“He's a good kid, he's willing to learn, he works really hard, he's a really good professional. He was a real threat at Reading.”

Hugill, who has found form in February after months on the fringes, played alongside Nombe last weekend, but Wilks was a first-choice selection and a potentially game-changing presence before a groin problem and will push for a place in the 11 against the Tykes.

Kayode, back from a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town and looking to revive his career after two injury-plagued seasons, is the least likely of the five to start.

Both Rotherham and Barnsley are in need of a victory after poor runs of results and history favours this weekend's visitors.

It's 43 years and 12 matches since the Millers last tasted victory over the Tykes who have won the last five fixtures between the clubs. Three of those victories have come on opposition soil.

The home side will be without injured midfielders Dan Gore and Alex MacDonald, but could welcome another midfielder, Shaun McWilliams, back to the fold.

The summer signing has returned to training following a hamstring complaint and Evans said: “There's no reason why we wouldn't have him back in the group for Barnsley.

The Millers owe the Tykes one after suffering arguably their worst day of the season in the reverse fixture at Oakwell in November.

They fell to a 2-0 Friday-night defeat, were abused by their own fans after the final whistle and Evans has since admitted he was lucky to avoid the sack.

Rotherham have won only one of their last seven outings, Darrell Clarke's men also have a sole victory in the same number of games.

All to play for then …

“It's a humdinger of a derby," Evans said. "We know what it means to supporters because we heard their wrath at Barnsley.”