Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​THE signing of a new frontman is one of Rotherham United's top priorities in the January transfer window, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The boss has already said he intends to be a busy man in the new year as he seeks to bolster his squad for a tilt at a play-off place in the second half of the League One season.

And he has pinpointed more firepower as being crucial to the aim.

“When January comes, it's no secret that we will strengthen,” he said. “At the minute, we have identified up top as an area we need to have concerns over.”

The Millers had four centre-forwards in the first-team frame at the start of the campaign in Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill and Esapa Osong.

However, Clarke-Harris has twice suffered injuries, Hugill hasn't shown his best form and young Nottingham Forest loanee Osong has struggled for game-time and has also had a period in the treatment room.

The club also have Ciaran McGuckin, after recalling him from his non-league loan at Yeovil Town last month, but the youngster has little senior experience and it would be a big ask for him to be a regular starter.

Evans has been working with the 14 arrivals during his summer rebuild plus some of the players he inherited upon his appointment last April when Rotherham's relegation from the Championship was already confirmed.

He admits that not everyone at his disposal has the quality required to turn the Millers into play-off contenders.

“We've got some good players,” he said. “Sadly for all of us, we've also got some who fall short, in my opinion, of being good enough for a top-six team.”

The Millers have invested heavily in wages this term in their bid for an immediate return to the second tier.

Some of Evans' present crop are likely to leave to help free up money for the new blood the Scot is targeting.

It would be no surprise if Osong becomes one of the casualties and returns to his parent club.

Rotherham emerge from the international break this weekend in 17th spot and have five matches before Christmas.

Evans is seeking at least three wins from those to nudge his side closer to the play-off picture by the time of the Boxing Day visit of Wigan Athletic.

he players were due to have time off during the two-week lull in fixtures but the manager cancelled it in response to the 2-0 derby loss at Barnsley on November 8.

Describing the job on his hands as being ‘a lot tougher than anyone could have imagined when we came in’, he said: “We've had some players not perform. Maybe they'll get their form during this break.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham are adding to their backroom staff with the appointment of an analyst, and an added bonus is that the newcomer is a Millers supporter!

A position has been vacant since Sam Baker departed earlier in the season to take up a role with the Welsh Rugby Union.

“We've got a very experienced person joining us: a Rotherham fan, which is great,” Evans said. “He's been working in the Championship.

“We work a lot on analysis. Our players have never gone into a game where they're not wholly informed about the opposition.”