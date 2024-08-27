Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DEFIANT Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has pledged to battle back from one of the lowest points of his time in management after watching his League One side exit the Carabao Cup tonight at the hands of opposition from the division below.

The Millers took a 66-second lead in their second-round clash at Fleetwood but found themselves behind at the break because of an insipid first-half display and then couldn't force an equaliser following the interval.

The 2-1 defeat comes on the back of a league start that has seen Rotherham create numerous scoring opportunities but remain goalless in two losses and a draw in their opening three matches.

"This spell is as bad as it's been in my career really," he said. "You don't go and feel sorry for yourself, you get up in the morning with a spirit and you fight.

"We're late home tonight so we're back in on Thursday and we'll freshen up the boys as best we can and get ready for Saturday."

Next up for the Millers is the visit to AESSEAL New York Stadium of Huddersfield Town who have a 100 per cent record of wins in the league.

"We'll have a brilliant support behind us," Evans said. "We need to turn our dominance into goals and it needs to be sooner rather than later."

At Fleetwood, the boss made three half-time changes and was critical of individual displays.

Cohen Bramall, Joe Hungbo and Jack Holmes were taken off.

Jamie McCart fired the visitors in front but Fleetwood quickly hit back with a double blast from Ryan Graydon.

"The first-half performance, bar the first minute or so, was disjointed and lacked that effort, that passion, that commitment we're about," Evans said.

"Individuals played a key part in that and some were fortunate to stay on the pitch. Second half, it's been one-way traffic. We had two or three opportunities to equalise, The second-half performance was more what we're about.

"In summary, we shouldn't be going out here. In summary, the first-half performance was unacceptable."The second-half performance was just missing what we've been missing since the start of the season, which is putting the ball in the net."