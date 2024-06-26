Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture Jim Brailsford

NEW boss Steve Evans is backing Rotherham United supporters to get behind their team as the club kick off their 2024/25 League One schedule next season with a series of long away trips.

The Scot is back for a second spell in charge and looking to lead an instant return to the Championship.

The fixture list unveiled this morning gave the Millers an August 10 opening-day away clash at Exeter City and they will continue to rack up the miles in the early part of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The April return of Evans, who has already made ten signings, has transformed the mood in S60 and the manager knows that fans will travel in numbers.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture Jim Brailsford

“We could play at the top of a mound in a car-park in the middle of nowhere and Millers supporters would turn up,” he said. “I cannot speak highly enough of them.

“They'll be looking forward to seeing the new group. It's a whole new beginning.”

After the Exeter match, the next away games are Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first home league match, on August 17, sees former manager Matt Taylor return to AESSEAL New York Stadium with Bristol Rovers.

Rotherham are at home over Christmas, entertaining Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and League One newcomers Stockport County on December 29.

Derby clashes with Barnsley occur at Oakwell on November 9 and New York on February 22.

Millers fans will pack out the away end at Lincoln City on New Year's Day and the seaside date at Blackpool three weeks earlier will be another popular fuxture.

The season ends on May 3 at home to Peterborough United.

Full fixture list

Aug

Sat 10: Exeter A

Wed 14: Carabao Cup 1

Sat 17: Bristol Rovers H

Sat 24: Wycombe A

Wed 28: Carabao Cup 2

Sat 31: Huddersfield H

Sep

Sat 7: Charlton A

Sat 14: Burton H

Wed 18: Carabao Cup 3

Sat 21: Birmingham H

Wed 25: Carabao Cup 3

Sat 28: Shrewsbury A

Oct

Tue 1: Cambridge A

Sat 5: Reading H

Sat 12: Peterborough A

Sat 19: Wrexham H

Tue 22: Leyton Orient A

Sat 26: Stevenage H

Nov

Sat 2: FA Cup 1

Sat 9: Barnsley A

Sat 16: Bolton H

Sat 23: Crawley A

Sat 30: FA Cup 2

Dec

Tue 3: Lincoln H

Sat 7: Blackpool A

Sat 14: Northampton H

Sat 21: Mansfield A

Thu 26: Wigan H

Sun 29: Stockport H

Jan

Wed 1: Lincoln A

Sat 4: Huddersfield A

Sat 11: Wycombe H

Sat 18: Charlton H

Sat 25: Burton A

Tue 28: Cambridge H

Feb

Sat 1: Birmingham A

Sat 8: Shrewsbury H

Sat 15: Reading A

Sat 22: Barnsley H

Mar

Sat 1: Bristol R A

Tue 4: Leyton Orient H

Sat 8: Wrexham A

Sat 15: Exeter H

Sat 22: Bolton A

Sat 29: Crawley H

Apr

Tue 1: Northampton A

Sat 5: Blackpool H

Sat 12: Stockport A

Fri 18: Mansfield H

Mon 21: Wigan A

Sat 26: Stevenage A

May