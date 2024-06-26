Steve Evans' view on Rotherham United fans as fixture list is revealed
The Scot is back for a second spell in charge and looking to lead an instant return to the Championship.
The fixture list unveiled this morning gave the Millers an August 10 opening-day away clash at Exeter City and they will continue to rack up the miles in the early part of the campaign.
The April return of Evans, who has already made ten signings, has transformed the mood in S60 and the manager knows that fans will travel in numbers.
“We could play at the top of a mound in a car-park in the middle of nowhere and Millers supporters would turn up,” he said. “I cannot speak highly enough of them.
“They'll be looking forward to seeing the new group. It's a whole new beginning.”
After the Exeter match, the next away games are Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United.
The first home league match, on August 17, sees former manager Matt Taylor return to AESSEAL New York Stadium with Bristol Rovers.
Rotherham are at home over Christmas, entertaining Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and League One newcomers Stockport County on December 29.
Derby clashes with Barnsley occur at Oakwell on November 9 and New York on February 22.
Millers fans will pack out the away end at Lincoln City on New Year's Day and the seaside date at Blackpool three weeks earlier will be another popular fuxture.
The season ends on May 3 at home to Peterborough United.
Full fixture list
Aug
Sat 10: Exeter A
Wed 14: Carabao Cup 1
Sat 17: Bristol Rovers H
Sat 24: Wycombe A
Wed 28: Carabao Cup 2
Sat 31: Huddersfield H
Sep
Sat 7: Charlton A
Sat 14: Burton H
Wed 18: Carabao Cup 3
Sat 21: Birmingham H
Wed 25: Carabao Cup 3
Sat 28: Shrewsbury A
Oct
Tue 1: Cambridge A
Sat 5: Reading H
Sat 12: Peterborough A
Sat 19: Wrexham H
Tue 22: Leyton Orient A
Sat 26: Stevenage H
Nov
Sat 2: FA Cup 1
Sat 9: Barnsley A
Sat 16: Bolton H
Sat 23: Crawley A
Sat 30: FA Cup 2
Dec
Tue 3: Lincoln H
Sat 7: Blackpool A
Sat 14: Northampton H
Sat 21: Mansfield A
Thu 26: Wigan H
Sun 29: Stockport H
Jan
Wed 1: Lincoln A
Sat 4: Huddersfield A
Sat 11: Wycombe H
Sat 18: Charlton H
Sat 25: Burton A
Tue 28: Cambridge H
Feb
Sat 1: Birmingham A
Sat 8: Shrewsbury H
Sat 15: Reading A
Sat 22: Barnsley H
Mar
Sat 1: Bristol R A
Tue 4: Leyton Orient H
Sat 8: Wrexham A
Sat 15: Exeter H
Sat 22: Bolton A
Sat 29: Crawley H
Apr
Tue 1: Northampton A
Sat 5: Blackpool H
Sat 12: Stockport A
Fri 18: Mansfield H
Mon 21: Wigan A
Sat 26: Stevenage A
May
Sat 3: Peterborough H