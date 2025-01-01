Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans hailed the display of Cameron Humphreys today, describing the man he'd previously exiled from Rotherham United's first-team frame as looking like “a top Championship player”.

The centre-half had last started a match in the November 23 loss at Crawley Town and had been included in only one matchday squad since.

He was back in favour at Lincoln City this afternoon and gave a man-of-the-match performance in an unfamiliar role as a defensive midfielder as the Millers welcomed in the new year with a 1-0 League One win at Lincoln City.

“Cameron Humphreys playing like that, Cameron Humphreys plays,” Evans said. “It's as simple as that.”

It remains uncertain whether the 26-year-old will remain at the club during the January transfer window but today's events have made that prospect more of a possibility and it would be a major shock if he missed out on selection for Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

“He's shown what he can do in there," Evans said. “We've got some plans as well. (Director of football recruitment) Rob Scott is working hard behind the scenes.”

The boss publicly called out Humphreys following a 1-0 defeat at Leyton Orient in October and did the same after the reverse by the same scoreline at Crawley.

“Cam's an outstanding young man and his standards in training in the last few weeks have been top drawer,” Evans said.

“He's taken heavy criticism from me. His way of dealing with it is to smile and laugh and come into my office and sit and have a chat.

“I took a lot of criticism for what I said about him but I meant it. But today he looked a top Championship player playing in the middle of the park.”

The 17th-placed Millers dominated against mid-table Lincoln and should have won by a far greater margin.

The home team were kept in the contest by a string of saves from goalkeeper George Wickens including one that denied Humphreys a spectacular long-range opener.

“I thought the team's performance was outstanding from start to finish,” Evans said. “One goal doesn't do it justice. We controlled the game and played through the thirds. It's a thoroughly deserved win against a decent side.”