Rotherham United boss Steve Evans watches proceedings at Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has admitted he was concerned about a training-ground dip from his players in the build-up to Rotherham United's latest attempt to end a winless away run stretching back almost two years.

The Millers played well against high-flying Charlton Athletic yesterday, coming away from the Valley with a 1-1 League One draw to back up the home win over another pace-setting side, Huddersfield Town, the previous Saturday.

But Evans, who described the length of time without a victory on opposition soil as ‘a drain on supporters' lives’, had sensed something wasn't quite right as his men prepared at their Roundwood base for the trip to south-east London.

“If I have any criticism of our players it's that training wasn't as purposeful this week as it had been the week before,” he said after Rotherham had taken the lead through a Liam Kelly wonder-strike only for a goal of equal quality from Chuks Aneke to rescue a point for the home team.

“I saw one or two of them down a little bit,” he said, “Not wilfully, not not working hard. They were trying to do it right but were a little bit down.”

His feelings were in stark contrast to those he'd experienced a week earlier.

“Before the Huddersfield match, I never thought for a second that we wouldn't win,” he said.

The Millers' first point on their travels this term moves them up to 15th spot as they begin to put a frustrating start behind them.

Evans will spend the next fortnight concentrating on two home games before going all out to bring to an end that unwanted record of no victories on the road since a 1-0 triumph at South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United on November 8 2022..

Rotherham play Burton Albion and Birmingham City at AESSEAL New York Stadium and then have two away dates in quick succession, at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday September 28 and at Cambridge United three days later.

The barren spell was one of the reasons Evans was offered the chance to take the hot-seat for a second time in April.

“It's something we all want to get out of the way," he said. "For now, we're just focused on Burton. Then we have Birmingham who are spending like a top Championship club.

“I'll worry about going away from home after those matches.

“Our supporters were brilliant today and can go away pleased. They've not been able to do that much in the last two years.

“Some of the performances, I would think, have been a drain on their lives: going away with one up front and never having a touch of the ball. We had three front players today and they caused havoc at times.”