Rotherham United player Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​CAMERON Humphreys will be receiving a new-deal offer from Rotherham United if manager Steve Evans gets his way.

The centre-half who has been a revelation as a midfielder since the turn of 2025 is out of contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium at the end of the season and his manager would love to see him extend his three-year stay.

Evans says the matter is out of his hands as he isn't the person who can press the green light on fresh terms.

But, now that the January transfer window is out of the way, the Scot will make it known to the club's senior figures that the former Manchester City youngster would be part of his future planning if the 26-year-old is open to remaining in South Yorkshire.

“My recommendation will be that Cam is offered the opportunity to stay at New York,” he said

“Decisions over contract offers aren't mine to make. Those decisions are made by the chairman and the board.”

The Advertiser understands that the League One Millers don't hold an extension option on Humphreys so the player will be able to leave for free in the summer if he doesn't sign on the dotted line.

Evans, who returned for a second spell in the hot-seat last April, said: “Players have got to want to be here, they've got to want to wear the badge. There were too many who didn't want to do that when I came back here.

“Cam might have other options that he wants to pursue.”

The likelihood remains that Humphreys will leave for a new challenge elsewhere.

With deadline day having passed, the subject of new deals is to be given more priority, Evans revealed.

“The plan has always been to get to the end of the window and then have a look at contracts,” he said.

That represents a departure from what he mooted earlier in the season when he said he hoped to have the futures of players finalised by the new year.

The boss is hoping that another player approaching the expiry of his contract, Hakeem Odoffin, will be presented with the chance to remain.

The midfielder/centre-half, like Humphreys, is due to become a free agent.