Rotherham United teen defender Harrison Duncan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TEENAGE prospect Harrison Duncan may be on the Rotherham United team bus that heads to Peterborough United this weekend.

The 16-year-old, who joined the Millers' youth set-up less than two months ago, made an impressive senior debut in the midweek Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Newcastle United Under-21s.

That has prompted manager Steve Evans to think about making the centre-half a member of the first-team party for tomorrow's League One clash with Posh.

Speaking at yesterday afternoon's press conference, the boss said: "There's a consideration about whether Harrison travels with us to Peterborough. I'll talk to Paul (number two Raynor) and make that determination overnight.

Duncan, who was spotted while playing for Doncaster City in the Central Midlands Alliance League, played for 71 minutes against the Magpies.

Evans watched the group-stage fixture from the West Stand with chairman Tony Stewart and liked what he saw.

"Harrison was composed on the ball, he won his headers, he competed," he said. "I've seen a reference to John Stones. He's 16 so he's nowhere near John Stones, but he's of that ilk."

Rotherham are three points off the play-off places and, with many sides not playing tomorrow because of the international break, would shoot up the table from 17th spot if they triumph at London Road.

Sam Nombe has scored in successive third-tier victories, over Cambridge United and Reading, and Evans is backing the centre-forward to continue his hot streak.

"He'll score on Saturday," the manager said: "I told him when I brought him off the bench against Cambridge: 'You're going to get the winner.' I said to him all week he'd score against Reading. I really believed it.

"He's been razor-sharp in training this week, he's come in with a smile. WIth that little bit of confidence he's got now, I expect the chances to come and Sam to put them into the net."

Evans thought back to the 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic on September 7 when the Millers were the better side and called for a similar display against Peterborough.

"We need a Charlton-esque performance and if we have a Charlton-esque performance, I'll take what happens," he said. "There's a belief in the camp and the dressing room. Our senior players feel it."

Meanwhile, Ciaran McGuckin's loan spell at Yeovil Town is going from strength to strength.

The 20-year-old Millers striker is due to stay with the National League club until January and has made a great start to life at Huish Park.

He opened his account in a 1-1 draw against Aldershot Town and then hit the winner during a man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 triumph over Dagenham & Redbridge to make it two goals in four outings.