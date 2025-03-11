Rotherham United attacker Josh Kayode. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​JOSH Kayode must force his way into Steve Evans' starting 11 before the close of the campaign if he is to earn himself the offer of a new contract at Rotherham United.

The striker has emerged from two years in the Millers wilderness to make the matchday 18 and has come on as a substitute in the last five League One matches.

Now the 24-year-old, who came through the club's youth ranks, must take the next step to have any chance of a future at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“He has to break into the team, he has to deliver for longer than 10/15-minute cameos from the bench,” manager Evans said.

“Whether he gets an opportunity to be here next season ... he will decide his future in the next 11 games for us.”

The boss has always been an admirer of Kayode, whose present New York deal expires in the summer, and once tried to sign the Dublin-raised former Republic of Ireland Ireland youth international when he was in the hot-seat at Stevenage.

The centre-forward emerged from the academy set-up and was part of the squad that won League One promotion under Paul Warne in 2021/22.

However, a series of injuries saw his progress stall and loan spells since 2022 at MK Dons, Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town didn't work out.

He returned to Rotherham from the Shrews In January and, after overcoming a thigh niggle, has impressed in his last three sub appearances.

Evans said: “He came on at Bristol Rovers and was a powerhouse, he came on against Orient and certainly caught the eye of the opposition, he came on at Wrexham and did well.

“He's big, quick and looks a handful. I remember big Emmanuel Adebeyor (former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur frontman). Is there much of a difference, bearing in mind levels, of course?

“After the Orient game, I spoke to a couple of their boys who I know really well and they said: ‘Where has Kayode come from?’ They didn't know him because he hasn't played in so long.”

Kayode is desperate to kick-start a career that has been restricted to 104 senior outings since he made his breakthrough as a 17-year-old in 2017 and is relishing his chance to prove himself in a Millers shirt.

“His words to me were that he doesn't feel he's ever been given an opportunity here and hasn't been loved,” Evans said.

“He's a humble kid and he wants to do well. His future here is in his own hands.”