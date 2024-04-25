Steve Evans sets out time frame for Rotherham United new-deal talks with Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin
The club yesterday exercised 12-month extension clauses that tie the pair to AESSEAL New York Stadium until the end of 2025.
Evans, who returned last week for a second spell in the hot-seat after taking Stevenage close to a League One play-off spot, wants them to be part of a promotion push next season and will do his utmost to persuade them that their futures lie with the Millers.
However, he will give them time to licks their wounds following an arduous Championship relegation campaign before instigating talks.
“As manager, I've been charged by the chairman and the board with getting things sorted and put into place,” he said this morning.
“I had a little chat with Rob Scott (director of football recruitment) and one with Paul Douglas (chief operating officer) and told both players we'd be taking up the options.
“That's with a view to, when we come back in the summer, doing something more long term, more permanent, something that makes them feel more loved, if you like. I'm not going to rush them now.
“Both have got big parts to play. We want good players here. Both lads accepted how it would work, accepted that they needed a break. They're happy with that.
“It's been a longer season for those two than me. I've been used to winning matches, they haven't. That's always a drain.”
Rathbone and fellow midfielder Odoffin, who cost fees from Rochdale and Hamilton Academical respectively, have both been at New York for three seasons and are popular with supporters.
Odoffin has played some of his best football this term at centre-half but was back alongside Rathbone in the centre of the park for Evans' first match back in charge: last Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Birmingham City.
The duo have been at the forefront of Evans' thinking but he has wasted no time in getting to know the rest of the group he has inherited from head coach Leam Richardson who was relieved of his duties eight days ago.
“I've spoken to most, if not all, of the players and the staff,” he said.
“I've seen Haks and Ollie play many times. I didn't like them when they played against my teams! I thought both were really good on Saturday. They gave us everything we asked for.”