BOSS Steve Evans is offering no guarantee of first-team returns for Liam Kelly and Sean Raggett as the Rotherham United duo put their injury troubles behind them.

The manager described the summer signings as “big players” for the club and said both are in the frame for this weekend's home clash with League One glamour boys Wrexham.

However, he stopped short of saying they would feature against the big-spending Welsh side who have climbed from non-league to the third tier under movie-star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“They'll be available,” Evans confirmed after last Saturday's 3-3 draw at Peterborough had extended the Millers' unbeaten league run to four matches.

“Whether we choose to put them in is up to me and the staff. We'll see what they're like on the training ground. They're big players. But we've got big players already in the team.”

The boss said that the pair returned to full group sessions last Thursday.

Midfielder Kelly hasn't played since picking up a groin issue at Charlton Athletic on September 7 while a knee problem has kept out centre-half Sean Raggett since the September 21 clash with Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Evans was a frustrated figure after the draw against Peterborough who are one of his former clubs. Rotherham led 3-1 at half-time and were on course for a third straight league victory until they conceded two quickfire goals from corners.

“We've come away and scored three goals,” the manager said. “If we'd defended properly we would have won.

“This is a Peterborough team known for technically passing through you. They've never done that today. It's set-plays. That's the disappointment.”

The Millers will learn of their FA Cup first-round opponents tonight, with the draw taking place on BBC Two from 7pm.

Ties will be played between Friday November 1 and Monday November 4.