Goal joy for Rotherham United against Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

RELIEVED boss Steve Evans pinpointed the decision to send on substitute Jordan Hugill as they key moment in Rotherham United's victory over Stevenage today.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers had been labouring against their manager's former club at AESSEAL New York Stadium, but everything changed soon after the striker was thrown into the fray in the 58th minute.

The 32-year-old changed the complexion of the contest and he scored the first goal as Evans' men went on to claim a 2-0 win that lifted them into 14th place in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At half-time, my conversations with Paul (number two Raynor) were about bringing Jordan on and changing from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2," the boss said.

Goal joy for Rotherham United against Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"I thought Jordan would be a presence and cause Stevenage a problem. He's been really good in training for the last couple of days.

"We gave it ten minutes and introduced him. That introduction changed how we played and changed the game.

"Having him as a focal point meant we could get up the pitch a little bit quicker. Stevenage couldn't handle him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham were looking to get back on track after two successive losses and a second goal – a wonder-strike from a near-impossible angle from Mallik Wilks – two minutes after Hugill's opener made certain of all three points.

It was a good way for the Millers to sign off for a fortnight's break from third-tier action.

"It's an important win," Evans said. "We knew that people would cast even more doubt if we didn't deal with this team.

"Stevenage opened full of vigour and closing down, full of effort and they have a really good front three. They've beaten Wrexham and Mansfield and were comfortable in both games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to keep our patience and work our way into the game."

The tension was palpable around New York but the two-goal blast changed the mood and the Millers were applauded off at the final whistle.

Hugill's shot went in with the help of a huge deflection that sent the ball high over goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond and into the roof of the net.

Stevenage are managed by Alex Revell who won two Rotherham promotions with Evans a decade ago and later worked with the Scot as a coach at the Lamex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen, if I'm Alex I'm devastated at how the first goal's gone in," the Millers manager said. "Then we had a special goal from Mallik. It's a great finish. We've seen it out comfortably and it could have been four or five."

Revell said: "There were boos before they scored and it should have been about us capitalising on that.

"The goal is a poor goal in terms of where it comes from and also just the way it goes in.

"Sometimes you have that luck and sometimes you don't. As soon as he hit it and you see it looping, you know Taye’s in trouble.”